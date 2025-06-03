iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air ProMotion Rumors Disputed by Leaker

A Chinese leaker with a mixed track record for accurate predictions has today disputed claims that the regular iPhone 17 and all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air will feature ProMotion displays.



ProMotion has been limited to the Pro models since it debuted on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021, but several sources have suggested that Apple will this year fit the 120Hz variable refresh technology into the base iPhone 17 model, as well as the new iPhone 17 Air that replaces the Plus model in the lineup.

However, Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital's sources apparently tell them that the panel being used in the upcoming non-Pro models is "just a standard 120Hz screen, not ProMotion with adaptive refresh rate." If the claim is true, it would indicate that Apple is still using low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) panels for its lower-end iPhone models, albeit fixed at 120Hz, whereas the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are fitted with 60Hz LTPS panels.

Without ProMotion, a fixed 120Hz panel will still feel smooth, particularly during scrolling, animations, and UI transitions. However, it would likely drain more battery, since it's refreshing rapidly all the time, even when viewing static content. In contrast, ProMotion dynamically adjusts the refresh rate anywhere between 1Hz and 120Hz, depending on content and user interaction, which preserves battery life.

A fixed 120Hz panel also means the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air would lack Apple's always-on display capability that shows the Lock Screen's clock, widgets, notifications, and wallpaper even when the device is locked and idle.

Fortunately, the case for ProMotion coming to the non-Pro iPhone 17 remains strong. Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young last year indicated that Apple's suppliers are ramping up production of LTPO panels for the entire iPhone 17 lineup, further supporting the possibility of ProMotion displays across all models. LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) is a low-power backplane technology for OLED displays that allows for a variable refresh rate with reduced power consumption. Young's claim has since been corroborated by South Korea's ETNews and The Elec.

Fixed Focus Digital has shared accurate predictions in the past, including correctly naming the iPhone 16E before its official confirmation. The account also accurately claimed the iPhone 16 Pro models would be available in a new bronze finish, which ended up being Desert Titanium. On the other hand, the account was wrong about the number of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus color options that would be available. As for ProMotion, the weight of evidence is against them on this rumor, and we're personally hoping it's a bad call. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 lineup around September.