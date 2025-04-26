Top Stories: iPhone 17 Air Rumors, Apple Watch Turns 10, and More

We've known for quite some time about Apple's plans for a thinner "iPhone 17 Air" coming later this year, but wow, the latest dummy models give us our best look yet at just how thin this phone is going to be.

Other Apple news and rumors this week included another iOS 18.5 beta, the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch launch, and more management reshuffling in Apple's Siri division, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

iPhone 17 Air's Extreme Thinness Demoed in New Video

As we get closer to the expected September launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, increasingly sophisticated dummy units from case manufacturers and others are starting to surface and they're highlighting just how thin the upcoming "iPhone 17 Air" is going to be. In fact, it's going to be barely thick enough to house functional side buttons.

iphone 17 air dummy unbox therapy
Check out our recap of all of the features were expecting to see in this new ultra-thin iPhone model, including a fresh rumor claiming it will get the same 12GB of memory as the upcoming Pro models.

AirPods Pro 3 Just Months Away – Here's What We Know

It sounds like third-generation AirPods Pro earbuds are just a few months away, with rumors suggesting we should see them sometime later this year.

AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature
The rumors indicate Apple's popular high-end earbuds should see a slimmer form factor, a faster audio chip with improved Active Noise Cancelation, in-ear heart-rate tracking similar to that which debuted on Powerbeats Pro 2 a few months ago, and more, so check out our overview of everything we know about the AirPods Pro 3.

iOS 18.5 Includes Only a Few Changes So Far

This week saw the release of a new iOS 18.5 beta for developers and public beta testers, but so far we're seeing very few changes in store for this update, with really only a couple of tweaks to the Mail and Settings apps discovered so far.

iOS 18
A mid-May public release for iOS 18.5 seems likely, but Apple is largely turning its attention to iOS 19 at this point, and we'll be seeing that unveiled at WWDC in early June.

iPhone 17 Pro Allegedly Coming in Sky Blue Color Used for MacBook Air

Apple's Pro iPhone models typically come in a handful of neutral color options with one additional color that changes from year to year and stands out a bit more. For the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max coming in September, it sounds like that could be a Sky Blue color similar to the one that appeared on the latest MacBook Air.

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop
We're expecting quite a few changes for the iPhone 17 Pro, with the most immediately obvious one being a significantly larger rear camera bump.

Siri Management Team Gets Overhaul After Apple Intelligence Failure

As part of the leadership shakeup in the wake delays in the development of an Apple Intelligence-powered Siri revamp, new boss Mike Rockwell is shaking up the Siri management team to try to breathe new life into the project and get it back on track.

Apple Intelligence Feature 2
The move comes as Apple continues to promote Apple Intelligence features that are available like Clean Up in the Photos app, although the company has pulled back on some of its "available now" marketing for Apple Intelligence after push-back from a consumer advocacy group.

Apple Watch Launched 10 Years Ago This Week

This week marks the 10-year anniversary of the original Apple Watch launching in the United States and eight other countries around the world. While it was initially announced in September 2014, the revolutionary wearable device didn't officially launch until April 24, 2015.

2015 Apple Watch
As part of the anniversary, Apple celebrated Global Close Your Rings Day, with a special badge and animated iMessage stickers available to all users who closed their Move, Stand, and Exercise rings on Thursday. Apple is also giving out limited-edition physical pins at its retail stores while supplies last.

