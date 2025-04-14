Apple Celebrates 10 Years of Activity Rings With Limited-Edition Award and Pin

To celebrate 10 years of the Apple Watch's Activity ring feature this month, Apple today revealed a limited-edition "Global Close Your Rings Day" award.



Apple wants users to "do something they love, push themselves further, or try something new" with an Apple Watch workout, and share what they did using the hashtag #CloseYourRings.

The original Apple Watch launched on April 24, 2015; Activity rings were a feature from day one. Apple's press release today highlights the impact of the Apple Watch on health and fitness over the past decade. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said:

Apple Watch has changed the way people think about, monitor, and engage with their fitness and health. A decade ago, we introduced Activity rings — and since then, Apple Watch has grown to offer an extensive set of features designed to empower every user. People write to us almost every day sharing how Apple Watch has made a difference in their life, from motivating them to move more throughout the day, to changing the trajectory of their health.

To obtain the exclusive digital award, users must close all three of their Activity rings on April 24. 10 animated stickers for the Messages app will also become available.

Customers can also obtain a special physical pin inspired by the award at Apple Stores around the world starting April 24, while supplies last.