New Apple Intelligence Ad Highlights 'Clean Up' Feature in Photos App

Apple today shared a new ad for the Clean Up feature in the Photos app, which can identify and remove distracting objects from the background of a photo.

In the video, a man flexes his muscles in front of a mirror, while a woman takes photos of him with an iPhone. Later, the man realizes that the woman is visible in the mirror in the background of the photos, so he uses the Clean Up tool to remove her. The ad emphasizes the ease of using the feature, but in reality it does not always work perfectly.

Clean Up is an Apple Intelligence feature, meaning that it is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model. It was one of the first Apple Intelligence features to roll out, as part of iOS 18.1 last year.