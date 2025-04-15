Foldable iPhone to Cost ~$1,000 More Than Today's Pro Max

Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone will likely cost around 10% more than Samsung's rival device, according to a known Weibo leaker.



According to a new post from the Weibo user known as "Instant Digital," Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ will likely cost between $2,100 and $2,300—just a little more than Samsung's high-end foldable.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 starts at $1,899.99, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 starts at $1,219.99. Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ is expected to have a book-like design that folds horizontally, just like the Z Fold. The rumored pricing would make Apple's foldable around $200–$400 more expensive than Samsung's equivalent offering.

For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199, but when configured with 1TB of storage that increases to $1,599. This means that Apple's first foldable will still be around $1,000 more expensive than the current flagship ‌iPhone‌.

There are a growing number of insightful reports about Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone; it is now expected to launch as soon as next year.

Instant Digital has a mixed track record for Apple rumors, but has provided some strikingly accurate information, such as the imminent launch of 2023's Yellow iPhone 14, the frosted back glass of the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, the Apple Watch Series 9 as a minor refresh, spatial video capture on the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro's landscape front-facing camera, the M4 ‌iPad Pro‌'s nano-texture display option, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌'s battery capacities, and continued Apple Watch band compatibility through the Apple Watch Series 10. As a result, their reports are worth taking seriously.