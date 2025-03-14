Apple Wallet Gets Deeper Integration With PayPal's Debit Card This Year

It would have been really easy to miss it, but Apple last year briefly mentioned a new PayPal feature coming to the Wallet app on the iPhone.



In an October 2024 press release, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Apple Pay, Apple announced that iPhone users in the U.S. would be able to see their PayPal balance when using their PayPal debit card in the Wallet app. Apple said this feature would launch in 2025, so it should arrive in a future iOS 18 or iOS 19 update.

Here is exactly what Apple said in the press release last year:

Next year, customers in the U.S. will also be able to see their PayPal balance when using their PayPal debit card in Apple Wallet, giving them greater visibility and confidence when shopping.

This will be an expansion of the Connected Cards feature in the Wallet app. This feature lets you view a supported credit card or debit card's balance, along with up to two years of your full transaction history, including purchases that were not made with Apple Pay. The feature is currently available for select bank cards in the U.K. and Discover credit cards in the U.S., and it will expand to the PayPal debit card this year.



PayPal's debit card can already be added to the Apple Wallet app, but the balance feature is still not live as of the iOS 18.4 beta, as far as we can tell.