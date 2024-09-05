PayPal Debit Card Now Supports Apple Wallet With Up to 5% Cash Back
PayPal today announced that the PayPal Debit Card can now be added to the Apple Wallet app and used with Apple Pay in stores and online.
"Whether in-store, online or in-apps, PayPal debit card cardholders will be able to enjoy the convenience and security that Apple Pay brings to their everyday lives," said Apple's services chief Eddy Cue, in PayPal's press release.
PayPal Debit Card cardholders can now select a monthly category of spending, such as groceries, gas, or clothing, and receive 5% cash back on up to $1,000 in purchases in that category per month. Multiple cash back offers can be stacked.
The debit card can be used anywhere MasterCard is accepted. A new auto-reload option can automatically top up the card's linked PayPal account balance if it drops below a set amount, to ensure that the ability to spend is uninterrupted.
