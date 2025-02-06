Alleged Foldable iPhone Specs Detailed in Questionable Rumor

Foldable display technology could be the next major design change that Apple introduces for the iPhone, and we've been hearing rumors about an ‌iPhone‌ that folds in half for over eight years now. Rumors have been all over the place as Apple has experimented with different prototypes, and now one questionable source claims to have new details on Apple's plans.



The information, said to be sourced from "foldable ‌iPhone‌ supply chain research," comes from "zwz," and was highlighted by leaker Jukanlosreve. We are not familiar with zwz, some of the measurements are wrong, and the details don't match with other recent rumors we've heard, so the claims should be viewed with skepticism. Here's what's rumored, along with our commentary.



Folding Mechanism

There is supposedly a "large folding mechanism on the left rear side, and the device opens like a book with a horizontal fold." 2024 rumors from The Information suggested Apple is working on a clamshell ‌iPhone‌ that folds vertically, like Samsung's Z Flip.



Sizing

The rumor suggests that the internal (opened) display would be comparable to two 6.1-inch iPhones, "resulting in a total size of over 12 inches." Two 6.1-inch iPhones side by side would have a diagonal size of around 7.5 inches. A total size over 12 inches would be an iPad Pro folded in half, which would make for an enormous smartphone. There are rumors of a large foldable iPad-like device, but that is distinct from the rumored foldable ‌iPhone‌.

The report even mentions a 2027 launch for a foldable iPad and MacBook, so there is no confusion over which device the source is talking about. It also says that "progress on small foldable phones is minimal," with focus on "large foldable phones."



Thickness

The report says the foldable ‌iPhone‌ will have a 4.6mm thickness when unfolded, and a 9.2mm thickness when folded. That's perhaps unrealistically thin. Samsung has been making foldable iPhones for six years and the current Z Fold is 5.6mm thick when unfolded. The thinnest device Apple has made to date is the 5.1mm ‌iPad Pro‌, and that device doesn't have any kind of hinge mechanism.



Display Supplier

Apple will allegedly use displays developed and supplied by Samsung, but another rumor from last week suggested Apple had not yet selected a display supplier, and would not do so until late February or early April.

There have been other rumors about Samsung supplying foldable displays to Apple, but Apple is also rumored to be working with LG Display.



Cameras

The foldable ‌iPhone‌ will supposedly have an ultra-thin front camera that uses Meta Lens technology. This is technology that was rumored to be coming to the iPhone 17 lineup, but recent information suggests it's been scrapped for that device.

There are also supposedly Main and Ultra Wide cameras for a dual-lens rear camera setup.



Battery

The foldable ‌iPhone‌ will allegedly use two "stainless steel-cased batteries" with a combined capacity of 5,000mAh.



Launch Date

The foldable ‌iPhone‌ is said to be coming in fall 2026, which is not too far off from other rumors we've heard. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Jeff Pu, The Information, and The Wall Street Journal have all targeted late 2026 or early 2027.