Foldable iPad With ~20-Inch Display Likely Set for 2028 Launch

Apple is working on a "giant" foldable iPad that unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side, which the company aims to release around 2028, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple has been developing the foldable for a couple of years now, and is aiming for a ~20-inch display to appeal to customers who want the biggest possible display in a portable device.

Gurman says Apple's main goal is to avoid the crease that runs through the middle of the screen above the hinge when the device is in the open position. The crease has remained evident in even the current crop of foldable phones from Samsung, which has tried and failed to get rid of it since its breakout Galaxy Fold device, released in 2019.

In contrast, Apple wants its foldable iPad to look like "a single, uninterrupted piece of glass." Whether this is achievable remains unclear, though the company is said to have made progress: Gurman reports that prototypes of this new product within Apple's industrial design group have a nearly invisible crease. "It's too early to tell if Apple will be able to get rid of it altogether," notes the reporter.

As for which operating system the foldable iPad will run, Gurman admits that it's not yet clear, but he did have this to say:



My guess is that it will be iPadOS or a variant of it. I don't believe it will be a true iPad-Mac hybrid, but the device will have elements of both. By the time 2028 rolls around, iPadOS should be advanced enough to run macOS apps, but it also makes sense to support iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil.

Gurman says the majority of Apple's work on foldables is focused on the "higher-end" 20-inch device, but he maintains that Apple continues to explore the long-rumored foldable iPhone concept. Despite Apple's status as the only major smartphone maker without a foldable, Gurman does not foresee a foldable iPhone arriving before 2026 at the earliest.

Last week, MacRumors reported on a document shared on X that allegedly reveals Apple's display plans. The roadmap shows that Apple aims to use an 18.8-inch foldable screen between 2028 and 2030, and Gurman says that this "generally lines up with what I've heard about an Apple foldable computer."

Notably, a report over the weekend by The Wall Street Journal claimed that Apple is planning two foldable devices, one of which is "intended to serve as a laptop" and "has a screen that unfolds to be nearly as large as some desktop monitors, at about 19 inches." It is not immediately clear if this and the foldable iPad reported by Gurman are one and the same, but it's a possibility.

Meanwhile, the smaller device is said to be essentially an iPhone with an inward-folding design that unfolds to a display size that would be larger than an iPhone 16 Pro Max. The WSJ report said Apple executives are pushing for a 2026 release, but the company may need another year to address technical challenges, one of which is presumably related to the crease.