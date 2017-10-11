Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Working With LG Display on Future Foldable iPhone
Apple is developing an iPhone with a foldable display alongside LG Display, reports Korean site The Investor. Apple is said to have chosen to work with LG and not Samsung out of fears that Samsung could get ahold of sensitive tech.
This is not the first time we've heard rumors of a future iPhone with a foldable display. Back in December of 2016, rumors suggested LG's display division would begin mass-producing foldable displays for smartphones as early as 2018, with Apple said to be one possible partner.
LG has shown off several foldable display prototypes over the last two years, including one that folds over like a book and a second that rolls up much like a newspaper. LG's foldable displays use flexible OLED panels and LG has been working to increase durability and yield rate.
LG is said to have recently created a dedicated task force to start developing a foldable OLED display for a future iPhone, while its siser company LG Innotek has a team developing a rigid flexible printed circuit board or (RFPCB) to go along with it.
Folding display technology is a ways off from launch, and unnamed industry sources believe panel production for an iPhone with a folding display won't kick off until 2020, which is more than two years from now.
Samsung supplies the OLED displays for the iPhone X and is also expected to supply OLED panels for Apple's 2018 iPhones, but LG recently started OLED production for phones at a factory in China and has plans to begin supplying Apple with panels as early as 2019.
Next year's devices will not include foldable display tech, but we have heard rumors suggesting an all-OLED lineup with two OLED devices in 5.85 and 6.46-inch sizes.
12 minutes ago at 10:31 am
It’s very hard to get foldable devices right, but if the whole device is foldable then it can be done. The problem is when you have folding screens but the components are not foldable and in a separate hard casing, which removes a lot of the elegance of devices like smartphones.
11 minutes ago at 10:32 am
yeah because that is what I need my display to do. how many scenarios can you see this useful?
8 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Hopefully people will stop complaining about the “Bendgate”.
6 minutes ago at 10:37 am
If experience has taught me anything, is to not conflate exciting patent applications, tech prototypes and Apple in the same sentence.
Maybe after the iPhone XSSS has been released, Apple's design team will consider testing new materials and form factors.
Yeah this is two sided.
1) We won't see this in Apple's phones for a whiiiile (if ever).
2) They are going to use it in a different way than what we can expect.
11 minutes ago at 10:32 am
you're folding it wrong :)
11 minutes ago at 10:32 am
10 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Are we FINALLY getting back to flip phones?
