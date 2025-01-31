Report: Apple Close to Selecting Supplier for Foldable Display
Apple is in the final stages of selecting a key supplier for its next-generation foldable display technology, according to a new report from the Naver blog account "yeux1122," citing a source within Apple's supply chain.
According to the report, Apple has maintained strict technical requirements for potential suppliers, focusing on maintaining current industry standards for thickness, size, and curvature radius while demanding significant improvements in durability and crease prevention. Some domestic component manufacturers are said to have recently made substantial progress in meeting Apple's exacting specifications.
The supplier selection process is reportedly expected to conclude between late February and early April, though Apple has not yet made a final decision.
While the report doesn't specify which device this display is intended for, the timing suggests a foldable iPhone. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently indicated that Apple's foldable iPhone remains in the planning stage, with various analysts projecting a release between late 2025 and 2027. The Information has suggested Apple could release a clamshell-style foldable iPhone as soon as 2026.
Apple is also reportedly exploring larger foldable devices. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the company is developing a roughly 19-inch foldable device "intended to serve as a laptop." Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also mentioned plans for a "giant" foldable iPad that could launch in 2028, noting Apple's intention to create a device without a visible crease that appears as a single piece of glass.
