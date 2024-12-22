Apple 'Not' Working on New AirPort, But Apple TV and HomePod Provide Glimmer of Hope

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple is developing its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip that will debut in new Apple TV and HomePod mini models next year. The report led to hopes that Apple might also use the chip to revive its line of AirPort routers, which were discontinued in 2018, but those dreams have been dashed by Gurman himself.

Apple AirPort Routers
In his Power On newsletter today, the well-connected journalist said that Apple is "not" currently working on new AirPort routers.

Gurman did offer a glimmer of hope. He said that Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chip is "so sophisticated" that it could "theoretically" turn a home device like a future Apple TV or HomePod into a wireless access point. However, he did not confirm if Apple will actually follow through with that idea, so keep your expectations low for the time being.

Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chip could still have other benefits for the next Apple TV and HomePod mini models, including Wi-Fi 6E support.

Top Rated Comments

jent Avatar
jent
46 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Please make routers again! Time Capsule was incredible, and made backups for regular people’s Macs so easy. And this could also push HomeKit into more homes, giving more Apple users a Thread/Matter hub.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maximit Avatar
maximit
20 minutes ago at 08:26 am
WiFi 6E? I would hope they have WiFi 7! Im a network engineer but I still use AirPorts and Time Capsules at my house, they work great up to 1gbps wireless speed with MIMO on a private DFS channel (forced with a hack), also still have an AirPort Express for Airplay use. I do wish they had some 2.5g or 10g ports on them and faster access speed on the TimeCapsule as I use it for file sharing. There is no big practical advantage with 6 or 6E but I might finally upgrade when WiFi 7 comes out on the MacBook line.



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
52 minutes ago at 07:54 am
A HomePod that connects directly to a broadband modem and functions as a wireless router would slap.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MichaelDroste Avatar
MichaelDroste
53 minutes ago at 07:52 am

What routers are considered the best nowadays? I have an Asus that has been decent, but I’d prefer good or great to decent.
Rs600 $499 by night hawk netgear
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
43 minutes ago at 08:03 am
This is the product I've most wanted from them again

I do not understand why they won't keep making them
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
211 Avatar
211
41 minutes ago at 08:04 am

This is the product I've most wanted from them again

I do not understand why they won't keep making them
Apple prefers to focus its energy on things people haven’t been asking for or need
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments