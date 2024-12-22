Apple 'Not' Working on New AirPort, But Apple TV and HomePod Provide Glimmer of Hope

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple is developing its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip that will debut in new Apple TV and HomePod mini models next year. The report led to hopes that Apple might also use the chip to revive its line of AirPort routers, which were discontinued in 2018, but those dreams have been dashed by Gurman himself.



In his Power On newsletter today, the well-connected journalist said that Apple is "not" currently working on new AirPort routers.

Gurman did offer a glimmer of hope. He said that Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chip is "so sophisticated" that it could "theoretically" turn a home device like a future Apple TV or HomePod into a wireless access point. However, he did not confirm if Apple will actually follow through with that idea, so keep your expectations low for the time being.

Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chip could still have other benefits for the next Apple TV and HomePod mini models, including Wi-Fi 6E support.