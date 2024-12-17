New Apple TV Rumored to Launch Next Year With These Features

by

The current Apple TV 4K was released more than two years ago, so the streaming device is becoming due for a hardware upgrade soon. Fortunately, it was recently rumored that a new Apple TV will launch at some point next year.

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature
Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Apple TV.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week reported that Apple has been working on its own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip that will roll out in multiple devices next year, including new Apple TV and HomePod mini models. He said the chip will support Wi-Fi 6E, which would be an upgrade over the current Apple TV's standard Wi-Fi 6 support. Wi-Fi 6E extends the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 to the 6 GHz band, enabling faster wireless speeds and reduced signal interference with a compatible device and router.

No major design changes have been rumored for the next Apple TV specifically, but Gurman said Apple has considered adding a built-in camera to a future model. tvOS 17 added a FaceTime app to the Apple TV, allowing for users to have video calls by using the rear camera on a connected iPhone or iPad. If the Apple TV gained a built-in camera, users would no longer need to rely on an external device for video calls on the TV.

Unsurprisingly, the next Apple TV is also expected to be equipped with a newer chip for faster performance. The current Apple TV is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip that debuted in the iPhone 13 models in 2021. Apple has released several newer A-series chips since then, including the A16 Bionic, A17 Pro, A18, and A18 Pro.

The next Apple TV could have lower pricing. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the next model could have a sub-$100 starting price. In the U.S., the current Apple TV is available with 64GB or 128GB of storage for $129 and $149, respectively.

It is unclear exactly when in 2025 the new Apple TV would launch. Here is when the previous five Apple TV models were announced:

  • Third-generation Apple TV 4K: October 2022
  • Second-generation Apple TV 4K: April 2021
  • First-generation Apple TV 4K: September 2017
  • Apple TV HD: September 2015
  • Third-generation Apple TV: March 2012

Read our Apple TV roundup for more details.

