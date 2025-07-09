Apple Now Accepting Three New Android Devices for Trade-In

Following the introduction of Samsung's latest foldables yesterday, Apple today began accepting three new flagship Android devices for trade-in.



The three devices are previous-generation flagship models. As indicated on Apple's trade-in webpage, their values are as follows:



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra : Up to $405

: Up to $405 Samsung Galaxy S24 : Up to $290

: Up to $290 Google Pixel 8 Pro: Up to $205

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and Google Pixel 7 Pro remain the same at up to $330, $180, $135, and $120, respectively.