First iPhone 17 Pro Design Leak Claims Surprising Return to Aluminum and More
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will offer "significant design changes," The Information's Wayne Ma reports.
The two flagship iPhone 17 models will be the first high-end iPhones to feature an aluminum frame since the delineation of the iPhone lineup into Pro and non-Pro models. In recent years, lower-end iPhone models such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 16 have featured aluminum frames. Until the release of the iPhone 15 Pro, high-end iPhone models featured stainless steel frames. Now, the high-end iPhones feature titanium chassis – a change that was touted as one of the key upgrades of the iPhone 15 Pro. With the introduction of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is reportedly planning to bring the entire selection of devices back to aluminum.
The rear of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max will also feature a new part-aluminum, part-glass design. The top half of the back will be a "rectangular camera bump made of aluminum rather than traditional 3D glass," while the bottom half will continue to be made of glass to support wireless charging. Apple introduced a glass back to the iPhone with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X in 2017, but prior to that, every iPhone except the iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, and iPhone 5C had an aluminum rear. The new, aluminum camera bump of the iPhone 17 Pro will also apparently be larger than that of previous models.
The new design will constitute one of the most significant visual changes to the high-end iPhone models in recent years. The Information has an excellent track record for accurate Apple rumors, so the latest report is highly likely to pan out. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to launch in the fall of 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air.
Popular Stories
Black Friday 2024 is less than one week away, and as always the next few days will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals. Right now, this includes big savings on popular Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, iPad, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
We're less than one week away from Black Friday on November 29, and Best Buy and Amazon currently have all-time low prices across Apple's entire iPad lineup. This includes Apple's 9th and 10th generation iPad, iPad mini 7, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
The next episode of Apple TV+'s award-winning sci-fi series "Silo" will be released early.
Apple previously announced that new "Silo" episodes would be released on Fridays, but the third episode of the second season will instead be released on Wednesday, November 27. Apple has likely bumped up the date so that people can watch the episode during the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday,...
iOS 19 is not expected to be announced until June 2025, but the software update's first major new feature has already leaked.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week reported that iOS 19 will introduce a "more conversational Siri" powered by "more advanced large language models." He said this upgrade will make Siri more like OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing the assistant to "handle more sophisticated...
Next year's iPhone 17 and all-new "iPhone 17 Air" will not have a 5x optical zoom lens, according to Korean publication The Elec (via 9to5Mac).
The report said the tetraprism camera system that enables 5x optical zoom will remain exclusive to the Pro models in next year's iPhone lineup, meaning that it would only be available on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Of course, with the ...
Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley and his colleagues recently traveled to Asia to meet with various electronics manufacturers and suppliers. In a research note this week, outlining key takeaways from the trip, the analysts said they have "confirmed" that a fourth-generation iPhone SE with an Apple-designed 5G modem is slated to launch towards the end of the first quarter next year. In line with previo...
Beats is joining in on the Black Friday discount frenzy, with up to 52 percent off select headphones, earbuds, and speakers on Amazon. You'll find many of the same prices at other retailers like Best Buy as well.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This sale...
Apple's annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event is returning on Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2 in many countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and others. During the event, customers can get an Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible product.
In the U.S., for instance, Apple is including gift ...