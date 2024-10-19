Top Stories: New iPad Mini, Upcoming Mac Updates, and More

The first of a number of imminent Apple product updates arrived this week with the seventh-generation iPad mini, but what else is still in store and when can we expect to see them?



On the software side, the public release of iOS 18.1 and related updates with the first Apple Intelligence features is drawing ever closer, and we can expect more of those features to arrive with iOS 18.2 before the end of the year, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Apple Unveils New iPad Mini With A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence

Surprise! While we were expecting an update for the iPad mini at some sort of Apple event toward the end of the month, Apple dropped the announcement via press release this week sooner than expected.



With the iPad mini having received a design overhaul in the last generation released in 2021, this year's design remains the same, but there are number of internal upgrades led by an A17 Pro chip to add support for upcoming Apple Intelligence features.

The update also includes a number of smaller changes such as faster USB-C data speeds, so be sure to check out our full buyer's guide comparison to see what's changed between the sixth- and seventh-generation iPad mini models.



Is an Apple Event Still Likely This October Following This Week's Surprise iPad Mini 7 Announcement?

The new iPad mini launching via press release this week is just one sign calling into question whether Apple is going to hold its rumored October product event at all.



While we hadn't heard many specific rumors, another product on the potential event docket had been an 11th-generation iPad, but with Apple cutting the price of the 10th-generation model in Europe and removing the power adapter from the box there this week, a near-term update for that product now appears unlikely.

Yet, we are expecting a host of M4-based Mac updates to arrive very shortly, including a major redesign for the Mac mini, so there still seems to be enough for Apple to show off in a short virtual event if it chooses to do so.



iOS 18.1 Includes Option to Set 'Primary' Email Address and Change iCloud Email

As we continue to inch toward a public release for iOS 18.1 and related updates, we're still discovering new features and tweaks in the update. One of the latest is a new option to change the main email address associated with your Apple Account, which is particularly handy for those who do a lot of document collaboration and other tasks that make your Apple Account address visible to other people.



Apple seeded the seventh iOS 18.1 beta this week as it reportedly aims for a public release on Monday, October 28.



iOS 18.2 Expected to Add These Additional Apple Intelligence Features

With the first round of Apple Intelligence features coming later this month in iOS 18.1, there's plenty more yet to come in future updates.



iOS 18.2 is up next, with a release expected sometime in December, and it should bring a number of new Apple Intelligence features including support for localized English in a several countries beyond the United States, image generation capabilities with Image Playground and Genmoji, Visual Intelligence for pulling up information on the world around you via the iPhone 16's camera, and integration with ChatGPT.



iPhone 17 Pro Models Rumored to Introduce These 5 New Features

Yes, the iPhone 16 lineup has only been out for a month, but some users are wanting to hold off for another year and are looking ahead at what they might be able to expect with next year's iPhone 17 lineup.



So far there are at least five key changes rumored to be coming to the iPhone 17 and/or iPhone 17 Pro models, including upgraded front cameras, an improved Telephoto rear camera and increased RAM on one or both Pro models, and more.

We're also expecting a slimmed-down "iPhone 17 Air" to replace the current Plus model in the lineup, and we're continuing to hear rumors about what features that new model may include.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!