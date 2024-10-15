iPad Mini 7 Has These 6 Smaller Changes, Including a Faster USB-C Port

by

Apple today introduced the iPad mini 7 with a faster A17 Pro chip, Apple Intelligence support, and Apple Pencil Pro support. In addition, the device also received a handful of smaller upgrades and changes compared to the previous model, as outlined below.

ipad mini 7 feature
The new iPad mini can be ordered starting today, and it launches on Wednesday, October 23.

Here are six of the device's smaller changes.

Faster USB-C Port

Apple says the USB-C port on the iPad mini 7 is capable of data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps, which is double the 5 Gbps limit on the iPad mini 6.

This upgrade allows for faster data transfer over a USB-C cable, for tasks such as exporting photos from the iPad mini to a Mac.

Here are the USB-C and Thunderbolt speeds for all recent iPad models:

Device Specification
iPad Pro (2021 and later)
Thunderbolt (Up to 40 Gbps)
iPad Pro (2018 and 2020)
USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Up to 10 Gbps)
iPad Air (2022 and later)
USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Up to 10 Gbps)
iPad Air (2020)
USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Up to 5 Gbps)
iPad mini (2024)
USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Up to 10 Gbps)
iPad mini (2021)
USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Up to 5 Gbps)
iPad (2022)
USB 2.0 (Up to 480 Mbps)

eSIM Only

Following in the footsteps of the iPad Pro and iPad Air, cellular models of the iPad mini no longer have a nano-SIM card slot worldwide. Unlike the iPad mini 6, the iPad mini 7 relies entirely on digital eSIM technology for cellular data plans.

Apple has a support document with helpful information about using an eSIM on an iPad.

Faster Wi-Fi

Like many other recent Apple devices, the iPad mini 7 supports faster Wi-Fi 6E.

Wi-Fi 6E extends the capabilities of the regular Wi-Fi 6 specification to the 6 GHz band, enabling faster wireless speeds and reduced signal interference. In addition to the iPad mini 7, you will need a router with Wi-Fi 6E support.

iPad mini 7 also supports Bluetooth 5.3.

Double the Base Storage

iPad mini 7 starts with 128GB of storage, compared to 64GB for the iPad mini 6. Better yet, the iPad mini continues to start at $499.

Improved HDR Photos

The new iPad mini supports Smart HDR 4, whereas the previous model supports Smart HDR 3.

Apple says Smart HDR 4 makes photos look "even more detailed and vivid."

Here is how Apple previously described Smart HDR 4:

Introduced with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, Smart HDR 4 uses intelligent segmentation to apply different adjustments for colour, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background. This ensures faces are properly exposed in challenging lighting, and renders people in the same photo individually, with different adjustments optimized for lighting and skin tone for each person.

"iPad mini" Inscription

As noted by Parker Ortolani, the iPad mini 7 has an "iPad mini" inscription on the back of device. Previous models of the device merely show "iPad."

Related Roundup: iPad mini
Buyer's Guide: iPad Mini (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence: New Features, Release Date, and More

Thursday October 10, 2024 8:26 am PDT by
iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released. iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far: A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding...
Read Full Article20 comments
top stories 12oct2024

Top Stories: iOS 18.1 Release Date, New Macs Incoming, and More

Saturday October 12, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
Things are firming up for a big Halloween week for Apple, with the company's next operating system updates reportedly coming early in the week and hardware launches coming a few days later. Ahead of those hardware launches, we've recently seen what appears to be one of the most significant physical product leaks in years, while some of the new features in Apple's recent software updates have ...
Read Full Article19 comments
16 pro

iPhone 17 Pro Models Rumored to Introduce These 5 New Features

Friday October 11, 2024 8:55 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 series was released just a few weeks ago, there are already many rumored features for the iPhone 17 models, and especially for the Pro models. Below, we recap five key new features rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max so far: 24MP front camera for all iPhone 17 models: All four iPhone 17 models will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Apple's Shocking M4 MacBook Pro Leak

Friday October 11, 2024 8:27 am PDT by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the unprecedented leak of Apple's M4 MacBook Pro models and the company's rumored move to more staggered hardware and software releases. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Multiple leaks surrounding Apple's unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip recently surfaced online. The leaks began with unboxin...
Read Full Article81 comments
ios 18 1 make primary

iOS 18.1 Includes Option to Set 'Primary' Email Address and Change iCloud Email

Friday October 11, 2024 3:55 pm PDT by
In iOS 18.1, there is a new option to set a "Primary" email address in the Settings app, which means it is easier to change the main email address associated with your Apple Account. The Primary email address is the one that is visible to other people when collaborating on and sharing documents, sending calendar invites, and more. Apple did not previously make it easy to change an Apple...
Read Full Article128 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

Apple Stops Signing iOS 18.0

Thursday October 10, 2024 12:10 pm PDT by
Apple today stopped signing iOS 18.0, preventing iPhone users who have upgraded to iOS 18.0.1 from downgrading to iOS 18. Apple released iOS 18.0.1 a week ago on October 3. It is not unusual for Apple to stop signing older versions of iOS within a week or two after a new version of iOS is released. When Apple stops signing an update, it can no longer be installed on an iPhone due to a...
Read Full Article18 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Coming Next Month: What to Expect

Tuesday October 8, 2024 6:16 am PDT by
Rumors strongly suggest Apple will release the seventh-generation iPad mini in November, nearly three years after the last refresh. Here's a roundup of what we're expecting from the next version of Apple's small form factor tablet, based on the latest rumors and reports. Design and Display The new iPad mini is likely to retain its compact 8.3-inch display and overall design introduced with...
Read Full Article135 comments
When Will Apple Launch More M4 Macs Feature

Will Apple Release M4 Macs Soon? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Thursday October 10, 2024 6:22 am PDT by
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but we are still waiting for official confirmation that the company has similar plans this year. We're approaching the middle of October now, and if Apple plans to announce new Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. As of writing this, it's been 220 days since Apple released a new...
Read Full Article54 comments

Top Rated Comments

DBZmusicboy01 Avatar
DBZmusicboy01
25 minutes ago at 08:21 am
? Tim Apple needs to retire ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AZFalconi Avatar
AZFalconi
18 minutes ago at 08:28 am
It’s amazing how people bitch and moan 24/7 ok this site yet still buy the product. ? for sure
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chungry Avatar
Chungry
24 minutes ago at 08:21 am
What about the madenning screen scrolling issue some call jelly-scrolling?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
24 minutes ago at 08:21 am
They couldn't even be bothered to come up with new wallpapers for the marketing materials eh? Wow....
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
24 minutes ago at 08:22 am
So


* Old binned chip
* AI that you may or may not even want
* And you have to buy a new pencil -- good if you'd like to use the Pro Pencil though


More RAM is the only real upgrade here in my view
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
12 minutes ago at 08:33 am

Sure, if you assume technology doesn’t dramatically lower in cost each year like it has for the past four decades.
Exactly right
Apple is printing money with these

R&D and tooling all paid off ... largely old components they likely have tons of extras of

Margin city here
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments