Apple Cuts Entry-Level iPad Price in Europe, Removes Charger From Box

Yesterday we noted that the new iPad mini 7 does not come with a charger in the box when sold in European countries, and it turns out that the same now also applies to entry-level iPads sold by Apple across the continent.



Since its release in 2022, Apple's most affordable iPad has come with a USB-C charger in Europe, but the debut of the new iPad mini on Tuesday would have left it as the only remaining device in the lineup to do so. The latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models, introduced earlier this year, do not include a charger in the box when purchased in Europe. All of these devices only include a USB-C cable.

The change brings parity to Apple's iPad lineup, and is likely in response to forthcoming EU regulations regarding electronic waste, though Apple has also removed the charger from iPad and iPad mini boxes in the United Kingdom, which is not in the EU. However, the British government has just launched a consultation to explore the possibility of mandating USB-C as the standard charging port for electronic devices, and it's hard to imagine it won't largely reflect EU legislation.

In tandem with the change, Apple also quietly reduced the price of the iPad in many European countries to €409, shaving €30 off its original €439 price. Meanwhile in the United Kingdom, Apple's cheapest iPad got a £20 cut and now starts at £329, down from £349. The price of the entry-level iPad remains unchanged in the United States, but customers there still get a 20W USB-C charger as part of the package.