Is an Apple Event Still Likely This October Following Today's Surprise iPad Mini 7 Announcement?
Apple has held an October event in three out of the past four years, but is an event this month still likely after today's surprise iPad mini 7 announcement?
While some Apple enthusiasts believe that the iPad mini 7 being unveiled in a press release today means that Apple is unlikely to hold an October event this year, the announcement does not entirely rule out the possibility. Last year, Apple held a 30-minute virtual event on October 30 to introduce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips, so another Mac-focused event this October would not be out of the ordinary.
This month's updates to the Mac lineup are rumored to be more significant than those announced a year ago. In addition to updated MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M4 series of chips, the Mac mini is expected to receive its biggest redesign since 2010, and that might be something that Apple wants to highlight on video during a virtual event this month. According to rumors, the new Mac mini will be nearly as small as an Apple TV, and feature two front-facing USB-C ports, which would make it look more like the Mac Studio.
On the other hand, Apple already unveiled the standard M4 chip in the iPad Pro earlier this year, whereas the M3 chip was unveiled at the October event last year. Still, there are the higher-end M4 Pro and M4 Max chips that need to be announced.
This isn't to say that Apple will for sure host an event this month. Rather, there is simply no reason that the iPad mini being announced early rules out an event.
What do you think? Will there be an event this month, or simply more press releases?
Popular Stories
iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released. iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far: A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding...
Things are firming up for a big Halloween week for Apple, with the company's next operating system updates reportedly coming early in the week and hardware launches coming a few days later. Ahead of those hardware launches, we've recently seen what appears to be one of the most significant physical product leaks in years, while some of the new features in Apple's recent software updates have ...
While the iPhone 16 series was released just a few weeks ago, there are already many rumored features for the iPhone 17 models, and especially for the Pro models. Below, we recap five key new features rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max so far: 24MP front camera for all iPhone 17 models: All four iPhone 17 models will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according...
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the unprecedented leak of Apple's M4 MacBook Pro models and the company's rumored move to more staggered hardware and software releases. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Multiple leaks surrounding Apple's unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip recently surfaced online. The leaks began with unboxin...
In iOS 18.1, there is a new option to set a "Primary" email address in the Settings app, which means it is easier to change the main email address associated with your Apple Account. The Primary email address is the one that is visible to other people when collaborating on and sharing documents, sending calendar invites, and more. Apple did not previously make it easy to change an Apple...
Apple today stopped signing iOS 18.0, preventing iPhone users who have upgraded to iOS 18.0.1 from downgrading to iOS 18. Apple released iOS 18.0.1 a week ago on October 3. It is not unusual for Apple to stop signing older versions of iOS within a week or two after a new version of iOS is released. When Apple stops signing an update, it can no longer be installed on an iPhone due to a...
Rumors strongly suggest Apple will release the seventh-generation iPad mini in November, nearly three years after the last refresh. Here's a roundup of what we're expecting from the next version of Apple's small form factor tablet, based on the latest rumors and reports. Design and Display The new iPad mini is likely to retain its compact 8.3-inch display and overall design introduced with...
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but we are still waiting for official confirmation that the company has similar plans this year. We're approaching the middle of October now, and if Apple plans to announce new Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. As of writing this, it's been 220 days since Apple released a new...