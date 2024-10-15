Is an Apple Event Still Likely This October Following Today's Surprise iPad Mini 7 Announcement?

Apple has held an October event in three out of the past four years, but is an event this month still likely after today's surprise iPad mini 7 announcement?



While some Apple enthusiasts believe that the iPad mini 7 being unveiled in a press release today means that Apple is unlikely to hold an October event this year, the announcement does not entirely rule out the possibility. Last year, Apple held a 30-minute virtual event on October 30 to introduce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips, so another Mac-focused event this October would not be out of the ordinary.

This month's updates to the Mac lineup are rumored to be more significant than those announced a year ago. In addition to updated MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M4 series of chips, the Mac mini is expected to receive its biggest redesign since 2010, and that might be something that Apple wants to highlight on video during a virtual event this month. According to rumors, the new Mac mini will be nearly as small as an Apple TV, and feature two front-facing USB-C ports, which would make it look more like the Mac Studio.

On the other hand, Apple already unveiled the standard M4 chip in the iPad Pro earlier this year, whereas the M3 chip was unveiled at the October event last year. Still, there are the higher-end M4 Pro and M4 Max chips that need to be announced.

This isn't to say that Apple will for sure host an event this month. Rather, there is simply no reason that the iPad mini being announced early rules out an event.

What do you think? Will there be an event this month, or simply more press releases?