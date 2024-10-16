iPad 11 Now Seems Unlikely to Launch This Year

Given recent events, it now seems unlikely that Apple will update its entry-level iPad this year.



First and foremost, Apple lowered the price of the iPad 10 and stopped including a charger with the device in Europe this week, and there is a low chance that Apple would have proceeded with those changes if an iPad 11 was imminent.

Second, Apple's announcement of a new iPad mini in a standalone press release this week further suggests that the iPad 11 is not coming soon.

In his newsletter last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said "new, lower-end iPads" were likely to be unveiled at Apple's next event "in the coming weeks," alongside the first Macs with M4 chips. It is unclear if Apple is still planning to host a Mac-focused event later this month, but it seems that an iPad 11 will not be announced this month regardless.

Apple released the iPad 10 in October 2022, and it features a 10.9-inch display and an A14 Bionic chip. It is unclear when the iPad 11 will be released given these recent developments, but 2025 at the earliest seems like a safe bet at this point.