Apple Seeds Seventh Developer Betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence
Apple today provided developers with the seventh betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 to continue testing Apple Intelligence features. The seventh betas come a week after Apple seeded the sixth iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas.
The updates can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. Note that Apple Intelligence features still an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 to run.
Apple Intelligence includes Writing Tools that are available wherever text can be selected and edited, and it can be used for spell checking, fixing grammar, rewriting with a new tone, and summarizing text.
Siri has a new design with a subtle glow around the display, and there is a Type to Siri feature so you don't have to speak to Siri. Siri can follow along if you stumble over your words, and can maintain context between requests. Safari can summarize articles, and there's a new Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode.
Smart replies are available in Messages and Mail, plus the Mail app surfaces time sensitive messages and puts them at the top of your inbox. Photos has a Memory Movie feature for creating slideshows based on text descriptions, and you can record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls. Transcription and summarization are also available for any audio recording.
More on all of the features that are available in the betas right now can be found in our Apple Intelligence guide. Image Playground, Genmoji, and other new Siri features have not yet been implemented.
The update also includes phone call recording and transcription on all devices, plus it adds the option to take spatial photos on the iPhone 15 Pro models.
