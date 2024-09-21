Top Stories: iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia Out Now, iPhone 16 Launch, and More

It was another busy week in the Apple universe, bookended by the release of iOS 18 and other major operating system updates on Monday and the launch of all of the brand-new hardware on Friday.



In addition to taking thorough looks at iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, the iPhone 16, and more, we're also keeping an eye out for more updates coming from Apple, which could arrive as soon as next month with another event of some kind, so read on below for all the details!



Apple Releases iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 With Home Screen Customization, App Locking, Passwords App, and More

A week after its big September event, Apple officially released iOS 18 and related major operating system updates to the public on Monday. There are a ton of new features and changes in the release, so be sure to check out our list of ten things to do first after updating as well as our ultimate mega guide that brings together all of our coverage of what's new and our quick video overview of the major highlights.



One significant piece of iOS 18 has yet to debut, however, and that's the suite of Apple Intelligence features Apple has been promoting since WWDC in June. The first of these AI-driven features will be appearing in iOS 18.1 and related updates next month, with more to follow in subsequent updates.

And one final note: M4 iPad Pro owners should be aware that Apple has pulled the iPadOS 18 update for those models after a number of users reported failed installations that bricked their devices. We're still awaiting a revised version of the update that avoids the issue.



Apple Launches macOS Sequoia With iPhone Mirroring, Passwords App, Window Tiling Updates and More

Apple doesn't always release the new versions of iOS and macOS simultaneously, but that was the case this year as macOS Sequoia also made its debut on Monday.



Highlights of macOS Sequoia include an iPhone Mirroring feature that lets you interact with your iPhone from your Mac while your phone stays locked and across the room or in a bag, a new Passwords app, and improved window tiling for multitasking, but also make sure to browse through our full guide covering 50 macOS Sequoia features that are worth checking out.



iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Orders Start Arriving to Customers

All of Apple's new products, including the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and tweaked versions of other Apple Watch models and AirPods Max, are now officially available as of Friday, September 20. We've started to go hands-on with Apple's latest hardware, beginning with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max.



Early media reviews of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models have been relatively positive, although many of the updates are fairly iterative and more powerful Apple Intelligence features these devices have been optimized for aren't coming until later.



Apple Watch Series 10 Reviews: Solid Upgrade With an Unexpectedly 'Mind-Blowing' Feature

Media reviews of the Apple Watch Series 10 have also been shared ahead of the official launch, with reviewers appreciating the thinner design and larger displays.



Other feature highlights include new casing materials and finishes, sleep apnea detection (also available for the Series 9 and Ultra 2), the ability to play audio through the watch's speaker, and surprisingly good voice isolation that ensures you can be heard when taking phone or FaceTime calls on your watch in noisy environments.



AirPods 4 Reviews: 'An Almost-Perfect AirPods Pro Alternative'

Two new AirPods 4 models are also incoming, including one entry-level model and one with active noise cancellation and an upgraded case offering wireless charging and a speaker for Find My support.



Early reviews of the AirPods 4 have praised the sound quality and comfort improvements, the active noise cancellation despite a lack of silicone tips to seal in the ear canal, and the slimmer case. Overall, many feel they are an excellent alternative to the AirPods Pro for those looking to spend a bit less or who prefer the open-ear design.



M4 Macs and iPad Updates Expected at Upcoming Apple Event

We're still coming down from this month's event, but rumors are already looking toward what's coming in the future, and that includes a potentially substantial follow-up event for October where we may see a number of M4-based Macs and one or more iPad updates.



The Mac mini may be the star of the show with a rumored redesign that will shrink it to around the size of an Apple TV but still offer as many as five USB-C ports and other connectivity options. A new iPad mini is also expected at the event, and while an 11th-generation iPad has also seemed likely, a new report suggests the timing may not be quite right for it just yet.



