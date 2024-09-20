Hands-On With the New iPhone 16

by

Happy iPhone 16 launch day! Apple's latest ‌iPhone 16‌ and iPhone 16 Pro models are now in the hands of consumers, and we thought we'd do a quick first impressions overview for those of you who are waiting for a delivery or who are still on the fence about upgrading.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

This year's ‌iPhone 16‌ is the biggest upgrade for a standard model that we've seen in some time. Performance is not too far off from the Pro models, the Action Button is no longer Pro exclusive, and Apple brought the fun new Camera Control button to all ‌iPhone 16‌ models, not just the 16 Pro and Pro Max.

The Action Button is more useful than ever before with iOS 18 because you can assign Control Center actions and even third-party app functionality. It can turn on the flashlight, open the Translate app, toggle on Dark Mode, open your favorite app, and so much more.

iphone 16 hands on camera control
Apple has talked up the new Camera Control button, which is meant to be used for taking photos in either landscape or portrait mode. It is a little confusing at first, because it's a button, but it also supports pressure sensitivity touch gestures like swipes. The placement is not super convenient in portrait mode and can be a little awkward to use, and it takes some time to adjust to how the button works.

The button does do a lot, though, and you can press twice to snap a photo, press once and then press and hold to take a video, or use gestures to swap different tools to adjust photo parameters.

iphone 16 hands on camera
If you're holding your camera in landscape orientation, the button placement makes more sense, but a lot of iPhone photography is done in portrait mode rather than landscape mode. Apple moved the camera lenses from a diagonal position to a vertical position, and the ‌iPhone 16‌ models now support spatial photo and videos for the Vision Pro, but it's not clear how many people are actually using that functionality.

Apple added new Photographic Styles and a handy little adjustment pad for editing the intensity and look of those styles, so it's overall a much more useful feature than before. You can set up a favorite style and then apply it to all of your images for a custom look.

iphone 16 hands on front
For video, there's an Audio Mix feature that changes the way that audio sounds in your video recordings. You can pull out the voice of the subject of a video while muting the background noise, or direct all sound forward like in a movie.

There are new color options this year, and the teal ‌iPhone‌ that we tested was a bright, vibrant shade of blue. You can also get ultramarine (a dark purple blue), pink, white, and black.

iphone 16 hands on back
As for the A18 chip, depending on which ‌iPhone‌ you're upgrading from, you might not see any speed improvements because most ‌iPhone‌ apps don't stress the CPU or GPU of modern processors, but the A18 does support Apple Intelligence. All ‌iPhone 16‌ models get the Apple Intelligence features coming in iOS 18.1 and later updates.

For a smartphone starting at $799, the ‌iPhone 16‌ is a surprisingly good value this year, and it's a worthwhile upgrade if you're coming from anything older than an iPhone 14. With the ‌iPhone 14‌ and beyond, it's a less obvious upgrade, but there are still some great features to look forward to.

Related Roundups: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 16 (Buy Now), iPhone 16 Pro (Buy Now)

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 Available Now With These 8 New Features For Your iPhone

Sunday September 15, 2024 10:09 am PDT by
Following over three months of beta testing, iOS 18 was finally widely released to the public on Monday, September 16. The update is available in the Settings app under General → Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18, and Apple shared a complete list of new features and changes last week. Note that Apple...
Read Full Article124 comments
iOS 18 Apple Account Name Feature 2

RIP, Apple ID

Tuesday September 17, 2024 3:18 pm PDT by
The "Apple ID" era is officially over. The transition from "Apple ID" to "Apple Account" went from a rumor to an official announcement to something that has now been fully completed. As of this week, the account.apple.com website is fully updated with Apple Account branding. "Apple ID is now Apple Account," the page says. "You can still sign in with the same email address or phone...
Read Full Article
M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

Apple Leaks New Mac Mini With 5 USB-C Ports

Monday September 16, 2024 11:40 am PDT by
Apple has seemingly leaked the rumored next-generation Mac mini with five USB-C ports, according to a code change within Apple software that was discovered today by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The code refers to an unreleased Mac mini model with an Apple silicon chip and five ports, which lines up with a previous report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said the next Mac mini will be ...
Read Full Article246 comments
m4 iPad Pro Horizontal Feature Purple and Blue

Apple Pulls iPadOS 18 for M4 iPad Pro After Bricking Complaints [Updated]

Tuesday September 17, 2024 11:24 am PDT by
Apple stopped signing the iPadOS 18 update for the M4 iPad Pro models, which means the new software is no longer available to be downloaded and installed at the current time. The update appears to have been pulled following complaints from some iPad Pro owners, who found that the update bricked their devices. There are reports on Reddit from iPad Pro users who had an interruption in the...
Read Full Article297 comments

Top Rated Comments

MacTwick Avatar
MacTwick
16 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Picking up a 16 pro today upgrading from a 13 pro. So excited!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gengar Avatar
Gengar
3 minutes ago at 06:27 am
I take the bulk of my photos in landscape, as Arceus intended.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments