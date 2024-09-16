Apple Leaks New Mac Mini With 5 USB-C Ports

Apple has seemingly leaked the rumored next-generation Mac mini with five USB-C ports, according to a code change within Apple software that was discovered today by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.



The code refers to an unreleased Mac mini model with an Apple silicon chip and five ports, which lines up with a previous report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said the next Mac mini will be equipped with five USB-C ports. Technically speaking, at least some of these ports will likely be Thunderbolt 4 ports, which use the USB-C connector design.

The exact string is "Apple silicon Mac mini (5 Port)."

Gurman expects the Mac mini to receive its first major redesign since 2010 this year. He said the new model will be nearly as small as an Apple TV, feature M4 and M4 Pro chip options, and lack the USB-A ports included on previous models. The current Mac mini was released in January 2023 and has four Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB-A ports, along with an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet port, and a headphone jack.

The next Mac mini is rumored to be announced at Apple's next event in October, alongside some other M4 Macs and a new iPad mini.

Our image above is merely a mockup of what a smaller Mac mini might look like.