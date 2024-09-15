M4 Macs, New iPad Mini, and iPad 11 Expected at Upcoming Apple Event

by

Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips.

apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022 feature purple
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple plans to announce the first M4 Macs and new lower-end iPads at its next event "in the coming weeks." He expects the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini to be updated with the M4 series of chips this year, followed by the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro throughout 2025. He said some of the first M4 Macs are already shipping from factories.

Gurman expects the following products to be updated at Apple's next event, which he previously said would take place in October.

MacBook Pro

m3 mbp space black
Apple plans to announce updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips at its next event, according to Gurman. No design changes have been rumored for the laptops this year, with improvements such as an OLED display and thinner design not expected until 2026 at the earliest.

Apple last redesigned the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021, and the latest models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips were released last October.

iMac

M4 iMac Feature Teal
Apple also plans to update the iMac with the M4 chip at the event, according to Gurman.

Will the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad trio of accessories for the iMac finally switch from Lightning to USB-C this year?

Mac mini

M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler
Gurman expects the Mac mini to be updated with M4 and M4 Pro chips at the event, and he previously said the desktop computer will be redesigned to become nearly as small as an Apple TV. The new Mac mini will apparently lack USB-A ports.

iPad mini

ipad mini 2021 youtube
Gurman previously said he expects a seventh-generation iPad mini to be unveiled at the event.

Rumored features for the next iPad mini include a faster chip, upgraded front and rear cameras, a fix for "jelly scrolling" screen tearing in portrait orientation, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, and new color options.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the next iPad mini would enter mass production in the second half of 2024, so there is agreement from multiple credible sources about the device being updated later this year.

Apple released the current iPad mini in September 2021, with new features at the time including a larger 8.3-inch display, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power button, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G support on cellular models, a 12-megapixel rear camera with Center Stage support, compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more.

Entry-level iPad

Gurman today said "new, lower-end iPads" plural will be unveiled at the event, so there may be an iPad 11 too.

Related Roundups: iMac, Mac mini, iPad mini, iPad, MacBook Pro 14 & 16"
Tag: Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Neutral), Mac Mini (Don't Buy), iPad Mini (Don't Buy), iPad (Caution), 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: iMac, Mac mini, iPad, MacBook Pro

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Friday September 13, 2024 2:40 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article281 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

Apple Shares Full List of Over 250 New Features and Changes Coming With iOS 18

Wednesday September 11, 2024 7:16 am PDT by
Following its iPhone 16 event on Monday, Apple shared a PDF on its website with a list of all new features and changes coming with iOS 18. The list includes many features that were already announced, including Apple Intelligence, new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos app, several enhancements to the Messages app, a Passwords app, and more....
Read Full Article66 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Skipping the iPhone 16 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 17 Pro

Wednesday September 11, 2024 8:20 am PDT by
Will you be skipping the iPhone 16 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 17 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap key new features rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models so far: 24MP front camera for all iPhone 17 models: All four iPhone 17 models will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to Apple supply chain analysts Ming-Chi...
Read Full Article148 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

Here's When iPhone 16 Pre-Orders Begin in Every Time Zone

Thursday September 12, 2024 6:12 am PDT by
Pre-orders for the iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max are set to begin on Friday, September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the new devices set to become available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously. We've compiled pre-order times for various countries to help MacRumors readers be among the first to order. This list isn't...
Read Full Article77 comments
iphone 16 pro apple intelligence

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Shipping Estimates Extending Into October

Friday September 13, 2024 5:48 am PDT by
Apple began accepting pre-orders for all four new iPhone 16 models today, and shipping estimates for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max on Apple's online store in the U.S. are already beginning to slip into October for many configurations. As of 6:45 a.m. Pacific Time, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max were facing a 2-4 week shipping delay for some configurations on Apple's online store, with...
Read Full Article208 comments
iphone 16 pro apple intelligence

Apple Intelligence Features Expected to Roll Out in This Order Between iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.4

Friday September 13, 2024 1:01 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will be released to the public on Monday, but the first Apple Intelligence features will not be available until iOS 18.1 is released in October. Apple Intelligence features will continue to roll out in iOS 18.2 and beyond, with the expected roadmap outlined below per Apple's website and rumors. Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro model or any iPhone 16 model, and it will...
Read Full Article209 comments

Top Rated Comments

gank41 Avatar
gank41
21 minutes ago at 05:40 am
I'm having a hard time upgrading from this M1 MBP. Other than going for a bunch of Memory and maybe doubling my Storage Space, this thing has still proven to be a workhorse. I frequently record a band with Logic Pro, edit Videos in Final Cut Pro, and also use it for work mainly with Citrix and the MS Office apps. Sometimes I'll have all my work apps open along with a Windows VM, and everything works great. I think what might do me in is needing more Storage Space and not being able to upgrade.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ShadowJamie Avatar
ShadowJamie
6 minutes ago at 05:54 am
The rumored 2026 MacBook’s OLED display and slimmer design are definitely worth waiting for.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments