Various media outlets and YouTube channels today shared their first impressions of the AirPods 4, reviewing the changes Apple has made to enhance comfort, sound, and functionality.

DSCF0028Image via The Verge

The ‌AirPods 4‌ introduce a more refined design, improved sound quality, and, for the first time, optional active noise cancellation (ANC). Priced at $129 for the standard model and $179 for the ANC version, the ‌AirPods 4‌ revamp the lineup at two different price points and bridge the gap between Apple's entry-level wireless earbuds and the AirPods Pro.

The ‌AirPods 4‌ are now available for pre-order, with in-store availability starting on Friday, September 20.

Design

The ‌AirPods 4‌ feature a more refined design. The earbuds have a slightly narrower shape for a more secure fit and Apple claims they're designed to fit a wider range of ear shapes. The charging case is also 10% smaller. Despite these tweaks, the ‌AirPods 4‌ retain their signature open-ear design, which means they may still feel less secure compared to models with in-ear tips like the ‌AirPods Pro‌. Engadget's Billy Steele writes:

The revised shape does indeed lead to a better fit for my ears. The AirPods 4 are more comfortable and stay in place better than their predecessor. I never once felt like they were going to fall out when I was moving around, unless I turned my head completely to the side to lay down. Open-fit earbuds typically don't feel the most secure in my ears, but these do, and one less worry contributed to a better overall experience wearing them. Of course, the most secure fit remains with the AirPods Pro.

Sound Quality

The ‌AirPods 4‌ deliver improved sound performance with an 11mm low-distortion driver and a high dynamic range amplifier. Apple has apparently fine-tuned the audio experience by redesigning the driver's positioning to direct sound more precisely into the ear, reducing internal reflections and enhancing clarity. Reviewers claim that bass is richer, highs are crisper, and overall instrument separation is better compared to the AirPods 3. CNET's David Carnoy:

Apple has upgraded both buds with a new acoustic architecture and amp. Also, it's slightly changed the angle of how the drivers are pointed into your ears, which is supposed to improve sound quality. The combo of the new drivers and the upgraded H2 chip's processing power for Apple's Adaptive EQ -- a feature that optimizes audio quality on the fly as the position of the buds changes ever so slightly in your ears -- gives the AirPods 4 better sound than the AirPods 3. And needless to say, because these are open earbuds, the sound does have an open quality to it.

Overall, the sound is a little cleaner (improved treble), and you get a bit more bass, so there's a touch more depth and fullness to whatever you're listening to. They're still a notch below the AirPods Pro 2's, but they're close, and these are easily among the best-sounding open earbuds out there. You're still not going to get as much bass as you do with the AirPods Pro 2, but the gap has narrowed. I didn't feel as if I was making much of a sound quality sacrifice compared with the AirPods Pro 2, at least when I was listening in a quiet room.

Digital Trends's Caleb Denison:

The AirPods 4 do sound better than the previous generation. And the AirPods 4 with ANC sound even better by nature of the fact that they so successfully remove outside sounds from the sonic canvas… They do indeed have prodigious bass with a significant amount of punch. Vocals were open, clear, uncongested… When an earbud is too sharp, you'll hear it with the consonant T on a lot of recordings, and I didn't get that.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

‌AirPods 4‌ bring ANC to the standard AirPods lineup for the first time, and while it's not as powerful as the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, the ANC in the ‌AirPods 4‌ is said to be surprisingly effective for an open-ear design. It excels at reducing lower-frequency noises like engine hums and general city commotion, allowing users to enjoy music at lower volumes without the need for complete ear sealing. However, it does struggle with higher-frequency sounds and may not offer complete silence in very noisy environments. Digital Trends's Caleb Denison writes:

For an earbud that offers far inferior passive noise isolation compared to one with an eartip that seals up your ear, this is straight-up astounding. The ANC in the AirPods Pro is more effective, but if you can't do eartips, I don't think there's better noise-canceling available in an open design like this.

CNN's Mike Andronico:

The AirPods 4 have done a shockingly good job dampening noise. From quieting the hordes of chatty journalists at Apple's recent California launch event to putting up a strong fight against the New York City subway… More difficult-to-muffle noise such as piercing construction drills made me miss the tight seal of my AirPods Pro, but the AirPods 4 largely proved to be a good Pro substitute when it comes to drowning out the chaos.

Videos







Related Roundup: AirPods 4
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

kaishockz Avatar
kaishockz
5 minutes ago at 06:11 am
iJustine is always a clear NO for me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 Available Today With These 8 New Features For Your iPhone

Sunday September 15, 2024 10:09 am PDT by
Following over three months of beta testing, iOS 18 will finally be widely released to the public this Monday, September 16. The update should be available to install starting at around 10 a.m. Pacific Time (1 p.m. Eastern Time) in the Settings app under General → Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18, and Apple...
Read Full Article108 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Friday September 13, 2024 2:40 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article286 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

Apple Shares Full List of Over 250 New Features and Changes Coming With iOS 18

Wednesday September 11, 2024 7:16 am PDT by
Following its iPhone 16 event on Monday, Apple shared a PDF on its website with a list of all new features and changes coming with iOS 18. The list includes many features that were already announced, including Apple Intelligence, new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos app, several enhancements to the Messages app, a Passwords app, and more....
Read Full Article66 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022 feature purple

M4 Macs, New iPad Mini, and iPad 11 Expected at Upcoming Apple Event

Sunday September 15, 2024 5:29 am PDT by
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated...
Read Full Article115 comments
16 pro

iPhone 16 Pro Demand Has Been Lower Than Expected, Analyst Says

Sunday September 15, 2024 3:58 pm PDT by
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said demand for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max has been "lower than expected" since the devices became available to pre-order in the U.S. and dozens of other countries on Friday. Kuo said his data is based on a "supply chain survey" and shipping estimates listed on Apple's online store. Kuo estimated that sales of all four iPhone 16 models reached...
Read Full Article468 comments
iOS 18 Public Beta Thumb 1

Here's When iOS 18 Rolls Out Today in Every Time Zone

Monday September 16, 2024 3:56 am PDT by
It's that time of year again. Apple is about to release iOS 18, which promises to bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and the company is expected to release it sometime today – Monday, September 16. Based on past releases, the update is likely to drop at around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern...
Read Full Article45 comments
iphone 16 pro apple intelligence

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Shipping Estimates Extending Into October

Friday September 13, 2024 5:48 am PDT by
Apple began accepting pre-orders for all four new iPhone 16 models today, and shipping estimates for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max on Apple's online store in the U.S. are already beginning to slip into October for many configurations. As of 6:45 a.m. Pacific Time, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max were facing a 2-4 week shipping delay for some configurations on Apple's online store, with...
Read Full Article214 comments
iphone 16 pro apple intelligence

Apple Intelligence Features Expected to Roll Out in This Order Between iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.4

Friday September 13, 2024 1:01 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will be released to the public on Monday, but the first Apple Intelligence features will not be available until iOS 18.1 is released in October. Apple Intelligence features will continue to roll out in iOS 18.2 and beyond, with the expected roadmap outlined below per Apple's website and rumors. Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro model or any iPhone 16 model, and it will...
Read Full Article224 comments