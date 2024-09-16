Various media outlets and YouTube channels today shared their first impressions of the AirPods 4, reviewing the changes Apple has made to enhance comfort, sound, and functionality.

The ‌AirPods 4‌ introduce a more refined design, improved sound quality, and, for the first time, optional active noise cancellation (ANC). Priced at $129 for the standard model and $179 for the ANC version, the ‌AirPods 4‌ revamp the lineup at two different price points and bridge the gap between Apple's entry-level wireless earbuds and the AirPods Pro

The ‌AirPods 4‌ are now available for pre-order, with in-store availability starting on Friday, September 20.



Design

The ‌AirPods 4‌ feature a more refined design. The earbuds have a slightly narrower shape for a more secure fit and Apple claims they're designed to fit a wider range of ear shapes. The charging case is also 10% smaller. Despite these tweaks, the ‌AirPods 4‌ retain their signature open-ear design, which means they may still feel less secure compared to models with in-ear tips like the ‌AirPods Pro‌. Engadget's Billy Steele writes:

The revised shape does indeed lead to a better fit for my ears. The AirPods 4 are more comfortable and stay in place better than their predecessor. I never once felt like they were going to fall out when I was moving around, unless I turned my head completely to the side to lay down. Open-fit earbuds typically don't feel the most secure in my ears, but these do, and one less worry contributed to a better overall experience wearing them. Of course, the most secure fit remains with the AirPods Pro.

Sound Quality

The ‌AirPods 4‌ deliver improved sound performance with an 11mm low-distortion driver and a high dynamic range amplifier. Apple has apparently fine-tuned the audio experience by redesigning the driver's positioning to direct sound more precisely into the ear, reducing internal reflections and enhancing clarity. Reviewers claim that bass is richer, highs are crisper, and overall instrument separation is better compared to the AirPods 3. CNET's David Carnoy:

Apple has upgraded both buds with a new acoustic architecture and amp. Also, it's slightly changed the angle of how the drivers are pointed into your ears, which is supposed to improve sound quality. The combo of the new drivers and the upgraded H2 chip's processing power for Apple's Adaptive EQ -- a feature that optimizes audio quality on the fly as the position of the buds changes ever so slightly in your ears -- gives the AirPods 4 better sound than the AirPods 3. And needless to say, because these are open earbuds, the sound does have an open quality to it. Overall, the sound is a little cleaner (improved treble), and you get a bit more bass, so there's a touch more depth and fullness to whatever you're listening to. They're still a notch below the AirPods Pro 2's, but they're close, and these are easily among the best-sounding open earbuds out there. You're still not going to get as much bass as you do with the AirPods Pro 2, but the gap has narrowed. I didn't feel as if I was making much of a sound quality sacrifice compared with the AirPods Pro 2, at least when I was listening in a quiet room.

Digital Trends's Caleb Denison:

The AirPods 4 do sound better than the previous generation. And the AirPods 4 with ANC sound even better by nature of the fact that they so successfully remove outside sounds from the sonic canvas… They do indeed have prodigious bass with a significant amount of punch. Vocals were open, clear, uncongested… When an earbud is too sharp, you'll hear it with the consonant T on a lot of recordings, and I didn't get that.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

‌AirPods 4‌ bring ANC to the standard AirPods lineup for the first time, and while it's not as powerful as the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, the ANC in the ‌AirPods 4‌ is said to be surprisingly effective for an open-ear design. It excels at reducing lower-frequency noises like engine hums and general city commotion, allowing users to enjoy music at lower volumes without the need for complete ear sealing. However, it does struggle with higher-frequency sounds and may not offer complete silence in very noisy environments. Digital Trends's Caleb Denison writes:

For an earbud that offers far inferior passive noise isolation compared to one with an eartip that seals up your ear, this is straight-up astounding. The ANC in the AirPods Pro is more effective, but if you can't do eartips, I don't think there's better noise-canceling available in an open design like this.

CNN's Mike Andronico:

The AirPods 4 have done a shockingly good job dampening noise. From quieting the hordes of chatty journalists at Apple's recent California launch event to putting up a strong fight against the New York City subway… More difficult-to-muffle noise such as piercing construction drills made me miss the tight seal of my AirPods Pro, but the AirPods 4 largely proved to be a good Pro substitute when it comes to drowning out the chaos.

Videos

