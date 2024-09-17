Apple Pulls iPadOS 18 for M4 iPad Pro After Bricking Complaints
Apple stopped signing the iPadOS 18 update for the M4 iPad Pro models, which means the new software is no longer available to be downloaded and installed at the current time.
The update appears to have been pulled following complaints from some iPad Pro owners, who found that the update bricked their devices.
There are reports on Reddit from iPad Pro users who had an interruption in the installation process, leading to an iPad that refused to turn on. A total replacement was required for affected users.
Not all M4 iPad Pro owners have had an issue installing the update, and it could be linked to installing the new iOS 17.7 update before installing iOS 18. Apple will make the software available again when the underlying problem has been addressed.
