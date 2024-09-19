iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Orders Start Arriving to Customers

It's Friday, September 20 in Australia and New Zealand, so customers in those countries who pre-ordered an iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, or AirPods 4 are starting to receive their device deliveries.



Apple fans who ordered a new product are sharing photos and first impressions of the ‌iPhone 16‌, ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, Apple Watch Series 10, and ‌AirPods 4‌ on Instagram, Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and other social networks. If you've already received one of the new devices, let us know in the comments below and make sure to share pictures and your initial thoughts!

With no retail stores in New Zealand, customers in Australia are the first to be able to pick up new devices or purchase an iPhone in an Apple Store. Available in-store stock in Australia will provide insight into what we can expect in other Apple Stores around the world, but so far, there have been no rumors of shortages.

‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ orders did sell out during the pre-order period, and online shipping estimates now range into October. If you missed pre-orders, you can likely get one of the new devices at an ‌Apple Store‌ or a nearby location like Target, Walmart, or Best Buy.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales and deliveries of the new iPhone 15 models and the new Apple Watches will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America. Many Apple Stores worldwide will be opening up early at around 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors, as we'll have a hands-on and unboxing tomorrow, followed by deep dives into the feature set of the new devices, camera comparisons, and more.