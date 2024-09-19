Display Shipments for M4 MacBook Air and Low-Cost iPad Expected to Start in October

Display panel shipments for refreshed versions of the MacBook Air and the low-cost iPad will begin in October, display analyst Ross Young said in a tweet for subscribers. Apple is working on new M4 versions of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, as well as a new version of the 10.9-inch iPad.
The October timing is unusual for both products, based on prior rumors that we've heard. Apple is expected to refresh the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, and iPad mini in October of this year, and it would make sense for a new low-cost iPad to be introduced alongside those devices. Panel shipments that start in October suggest that the low-cost iPad would not be ready for an October event.
As for the MacBook Air, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that new models with M4 chips will come out in spring 2025, and October display panel shipments seem early for a spring launch.
The October timing is unusual for both devices, so we'll have to wait to see what Apple has planned. So far, it sounds like we could get an October event sometime around the middle of the month, with at least some new iPads and Macs.
Following over three months of beta testing, iOS 18 was finally widely released to the public on Monday, September 16. The update is available in the Settings app under General → Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18, and Apple shared a complete list of new features and changes last week. Note that Apple...
It's that time of year again. Apple is about to release iOS 18, which promises to bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and the company is expected to release it sometime today – Monday, September 16. Based on past releases, the update is likely to drop at around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern...
Apple has seemingly leaked the rumored next-generation Mac mini with five USB-C ports, according to a code change within Apple software that was discovered today by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The code refers to an unreleased Mac mini model with an Apple silicon chip and five ports, which lines up with a previous report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said the next Mac mini will be ...
The "Apple ID" era is officially over. The transition from "Apple ID" to "Apple Account" went from a rumor to an official announcement to something that has now been fully completed. As of this week, the account.apple.com website is fully updated with Apple Account branding. "Apple ID is now Apple Account," the page says. "You can still sign in with the same email address or phone...
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated...
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said demand for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max has been "lower than expected" since the devices became available to pre-order in the U.S. and dozens of other countries on Friday. Kuo said his data is based on a "supply chain survey" and shipping estimates listed on Apple's online store. Kuo estimated that sales of all four iPhone 16 models reached...