Display Shipments for M4 MacBook Air and Low-Cost iPad Expected to Start in October

Display panel shipments for refreshed versions of the MacBook Air and the low-cost iPad will begin in October, display analyst Ross Young said in a tweet for subscribers. Apple is working on new M4 versions of the 13-inch and 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ models, as well as a new version of the 10.9-inch ‌iPad‌.



The October timing is unusual for both products, based on prior rumors that we've heard. Apple is expected to refresh the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, and iPad mini in October of this year, and it would make sense for a new low-cost ‌iPad‌ to be introduced alongside those devices. Panel shipments that start in October suggest that the low-cost ‌iPad‌ would not be ready for an October event.

As for the ‌MacBook Air‌, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that new models with M4 chips will come out in spring 2025, and October display panel shipments seem early for a spring launch.

The October timing is unusual for both devices, so we'll have to wait to see what Apple has planned. So far, it sounds like we could get an October event sometime around the middle of the month, with at least some new iPads and Macs.