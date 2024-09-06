When to Expect an AirTag 2 to Launch
Apple released the AirTag in April 2021, and the item tracking accessory has not received any hardware updates since then.
Below, we recap rumors about when the second-generation AirTag is expected to be released, as well as potential new features and changes.
Timing
In a report today outlining his expectations for Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly mentioned that Apple is developing a new AirTag, but he does not expect the accessory to be released until 2025:
A fresh AirTag is also in development, though Apple isn't planning a release until next year either.
He did not provide any additional details about the next AirTag in the report.
In October 2023, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said mass production of the second-generation AirTag had been postponed from the fourth quarter of 2024 until some point in 2025, but he did not provide a reason for the apparent change in plans. Kuo and Gurman are thus in agreement that a new AirTag is not coming until next year.
Features
Gurman previously said the new AirTag would feature an upgraded chip with improved location tracking. If so, the AirTag could be updated with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that debuted in all iPhone 15 models last year.
Kuo believes the new AirTag will have some kind of integration with Apple's Vision Pro headset, but he has not shared any specific details.
No design changes have been rumored for the AirTag so far. Read our AirTag 2 guide for more.
