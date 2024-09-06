Report Details Last-Minute Apple Event Rumors About New iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared his final expectations for Apple's "It's Glowtime" event, providing some new tidbits and clarifications about the new devices set to be announced on Monday.

iPhone 16 Pro

Along with larger 6.3- and 6.9-inch display sizes, the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will have bezels that are "now about a third slimmer" for a "sleeker overall look."

The new models will feature faster chips with an improved Neural Engine that Apple will say is optimized for artificial intelligence.

The new "Capture" button coming to both models will be the biggest selling point for the new devices beyond AI features. It will work like a DSLR camera's shutter button, with the ability to press it lightly to focus on a subject and press harder to capture a picture. Swiping across the button will switch between photo and video camera modes, as well as zoom in and out.

AirPods

Apple is preparing to announce the ability for AirPods to work as a hearing aid replacement, as well as a device for conducting hearing tests. The company has experienced delays with developing the new functionality and it may not be available until a later date.

Gurman added that Apple apparently discovered a bug on the upcoming, fourth-generation AirPods that resulted in draining battery life. The issue was software-related and fixed prior to factories shipping the new devices.

Apple Watch

Apple's "It's Glowtime" event will be the first time that Apple updates all three Apple Watch lines simultaneously.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will only offer minor improvements that focus on internal upgrades rather than exterior changes.

The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature the first design update for the device since the Series 7, offering larger display size options and a "noticeably thinner" casing.

While the Apple Watch is not expected to get "major" Apple Intelligence capabilities, any AI technology debuting on the new devices will likely be tied specifically to a "future health coach service."

Despite plans to bring hypertension detection to the new Apple Watches this year, Gurman now believes that the feature has been delayed.

Gurman added that new Mac and iPad models are likely to appear at a follow-up event, no earlier than October, rather than at the September event. The next-generation iPhone SE and a new version of the AirTag are also scheduled for release next year. See the full report for more information.