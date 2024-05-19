AirTag With New Chip and Improved Location Tracking Due Next Year
Apple's next-generation AirTag item tracker is on track to launch in mid-2025, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman discussed Apple's work on the next-generation version of the AirTag, codenamed "B589." Apple is currently completing manufacturing tests with partners in Asia and the new item tracker is still timetabled to launch around the middle of 2025. The new model will apparently feature an upgraded chip and enhanced location tracking capabilities.
In October 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said mass production of the second-generation AirTag had been postponed from the fourth quarter of 2024 until some point in 2025. He believes the new AirTag will have some kind of integration with Apple's Vision Pro headset, but he has not shared any more specific details. See our AirTag 2 guide for more information.
