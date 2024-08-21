The iPhone 16 Is Getting an Action Button: Here's Everything It Will Do

by

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are widely expected to inherit the Action button first seen on last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. The Action button replaces the traditional Ring/Silent switch – a staple of the iPhone since it launched in 2007. For users unfamiliar with the Action button, here's a rundown of its functions – including some new features that iOS 18 will bring to the table for all iPhone models with an Action button.

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Translate
The Action button replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent, offering additional options so users can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight, activate Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier. Users can also associate it with Shortcuts for more options.

A press-and-hold gesture with fine-tuned haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island ensure the new Action button launches the intended action, which users can customize in Settings and assign to different actions.

Existing Action Button Functions

Here's what the Action button can be programmed to do:

  • Accessibility: Access to various accessibility settings, such as VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch, Live Speech, and more.
  • Shortcuts: Open your favorite app, or run a shortcut created in or downloaded from the Shortcuts app, such as sending a message, playing a playlist, or controlling smart home devices.
  • Silent Mode: Like the Ring/Silent switch on existing iPhone models, toggle silent mode on or off, which will mute or unmute the ringer and alerts.
  • Camera: Take a photo, selfie, video, portrait, or portrait selfie with a single press of the Action button.
  • Flashlight: Turn on or off the flashlight on the back of the device.

  • Focus: Activate or deactivate a Focus mode.
  • Magnifier: Activate the Magnifier app to use the iPhone's camera as a magnifying glass to zoom in on small text or objects.
  • Translate: Launch the Translate app and start a conversation or text translation with a single press of the Action button.
  • Voice Memos: Start or stop recording a voice memo with the Voice Memos app.

New Action Button Functions Coming in iOS 18

iOS 18 allows the Action button to be assigned to one of the dozens of controls available in the new Control Center gallery, allowing the Action button to invoke Dark Mode, Airplane Mode, Personal Hotspot, and more.

iOS 18 Control Center Toggles for Action Button Feature
Available Control Center actions in iOS 18 will include:

  • Calculator
  • Stopwatch
  • Alarm
  • Home
  • Timer
  • Dark Mode
  • Scan Code
  • Airplane Mode
  • Cellular Data
  • Personal Hotspot
  • Dark Mode
  • Quick Note
  • Remote
  • Wallet
  • Tap to Cash
  • Ping My Watch

These new options are in addition to the actions that were already available for the Action button on iOS 17, including Ring/Silent, Do Not Disturb, Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memo, Magnifier, Translate, Shortcut, and Accessibility. Some of the new Control Center options were already possible with the Shortcut or Accessibility options.

Multiple rumors have suggested that all the iPhone 16 models will also have an all-new button that's designed to make it easier to capture photos when the devices are held in landscape mode. Check out our dedicated article on the subject to learn more about what it will do. Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 16 lineup next month.

Related Roundup: iPhone 16
Tag: Action Button

Popular Stories

apple security banner

Major 'National Public Data' Leak Worse Than Expected With Passwords Stored in Plain Text

Tuesday August 20, 2024 2:42 pm PDT by
Earlier this month, data broker National Public Data (NPD) announced that there had been a major data breach that saw hackers obtain millions of names, email addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and mailing addresses stored in its database. NPD is a company that does employee background checks, aggregating public data from numerous sources and selling it. NPD's security was...
Read Full Article75 comments
sonny iphone 16 pro colors

All Four iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed in New Image

Friday August 16, 2024 4:14 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
Read Full Article288 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Next Month – Here's Everything We Know

Monday August 19, 2024 5:30 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
Read Full Article261 comments
iphone 16 pro bronze

Bronze-Like iPhone 16 Pro Color Could Be Called 'Desert Titanium'

Monday August 19, 2024 3:11 am PDT by
The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called "Desert Titanium," according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu." Concept render of new iPhone 16 Pro color Bu referenced the name on Sunday in a post on X (Twitter) in which they shared an image of camera lens rings purportedly destined for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro...
Read Full Article136 comments
ipad pro new blue

Get Up to $600 Off Apple's M2 iPad Pro With New Record Low Prices

Sunday August 18, 2024 9:52 am PDT by
Best Buy is back this week with big discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, providing up to $600 off select models. A My Best Buy Plus/Total membership is not required to see these discounts. You'll find both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets on sale at Best Buy, with a particular focus on the larger capacity 1TB and 2TB models. All deals listed below represent record low prices on each ...
Read Full Article26 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

New iPhone 16 Thermal Design High on Buyers' Wishlist, Survey Suggests

Tuesday August 20, 2024 4:49 am PDT by
A recent survey conducted by SellCell suggests that a significant majority of iPhone users are planning to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 16 series, with many expressing a preference for a better thermal design to prevent overheating issues. The survey, which polled over 2,000 US-based iPhone owners (1,000 males and 1,000 females), found that 61.9% of respondents plan to purchase an iPhone...
Read Full Article171 comments

Top Rated Comments

MrSegundus Avatar
MrSegundus
57 minutes ago at 05:34 am
The action button has been used as mute on my iPhone 15 Pro Max since they got rid of the mute switch.

More of the same for iPhone 16. Great. This inspires. So brave. /s
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dszakal Avatar
dszakal
57 minutes ago at 05:34 am
I'd still be happier with the old mute switch. Using 15 Pro since Oct, so "you just get used to it" didn't work.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GuilleA Avatar
GuilleA
52 minutes ago at 05:38 am
I prefer the physical mute switch but that now that I think about it, my iPhone has been in silent mode for over a decade.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
51 minutes ago at 05:39 am
I'm not looking forward to this button when it finds its way onto my next iPhone mini (I can dream), as the old style mute button is helpful to locate the [edit: orientation] [S]volume buttons[/S] without looking.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Remesh Avatar
Remesh
46 minutes ago at 05:44 am

The action button has been used as mute on my iPhone 15 Pro Max since they got rid of the mute switch.

More of the same for iPhone 16. Great. This inspires. So brave. /s
You are welcome to get an Android which is likely so much more inspiring!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
36 minutes ago at 05:54 am

Yeah I mean, you can’t find the volume buttons at this point on a phone?
I mean the feel of the old button helps me figure out which way the phone is oriented.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments