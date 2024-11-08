Apple Releases iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Parts for Do-It-Yourself Repairs

Apple this week made parts and tools for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max available to order through its self-service repair store in the U.S. and many European countries, seven weeks after the devices launched.



There are parts and tools available for repairing or replacing an iPhone 16's display, battery, rear camera system, TrueDepth camera for Face ID, back glass, bottom and top speakers, main microphone, and more. Tool kits are available to rent for seven days for all four iPhone 16 models, with U.S. pricing set at $49 for each kit.

Apple already shared repair manuals for all four iPhone 16 models in September, and now the necessary parts and tools are available to customers.

Launched in 2022, Apple's self-service program provides customers with access to genuine parts, tools, and manuals to repair select iPhones and Macs, as well as the Studio Display. The company has said the program is "intended for individuals who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices." Some of the repair manuals on Apple's website have warnings outlining important information, such as safety risks.