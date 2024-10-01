The Action button, introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models and now featured on all iPhone 16 models, offers users a customizable hardware button for quick access to various functions. With iOS 18, Apple has expanded its capabilities to include Control Center functions, which could potentially increase its utility for many users.

iOS 18 Control Center Toggles for Action Button Feature
Despite its versatility, user adoption of the Action button has been mixed. For example, in April 2024 a MacRumors survey of iPhone 15 Pro users revealed that while some found the button a "game changer," particularly for activating custom Shortcuts, over half of respondents often forgot the button is even there. The most common uses among those who did use it included activating the camera or flashlight – functions already accessible via the default Lock screen.

However, the new ability to assign Control Center functions to the Action button may change its reception, and could address common criticisms about its limited usefulness. By providing quick access to frequently used Control Center settings, it may solve the "out of sight, out of mind" problem and make the Action button more integral to your daily iPhone use. For those looking to give the Action button another chance or maximize its potential, here's how to set it up:

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
  2. Scroll down and tap Action Button.
  3. Swipe through the available actions until you reach Controls.
  4. Tap the chevrons next to "Choose a Control."
  5. Scroll through the Control Center options or use the search bar at the top to find a specific control.
  6. Tap on the desired control to assign it to the Action button.

settings

Some of the Control Center functions you can assign include Dark Mode, Airplane Mode, Cellular Data, Personal Hotspot, Quick Note, and Scan Code. Third-party app controls may also be available, depending on the apps installed on your device. Here's a full list of what's available:

  • Calculator
  • Stopwatch
  • Alarm
  • Home
  • Timer
  • Dark Mode
  • Airplane Mode
  • Cellular Data

  • Personal Hotspot
  • Open Music
  • Quick Note
  • Remote
  • Scan Code
  • Wallet
  • Tap to Cash
  • Ping My Watch

Looking at the above list, you may have noticed that not all Control Center toggles are available as Action button controls. For example, while you can assign cellular data control, Wi-Fi control is not an option. Weirdly, neither is Orientation Lock or Low Power Mode. Whether Apple plans to rectify these omissions in a future software update remains unclear. Regardless, you can still use Shortcuts to activate the missing functions.

Once you've set up your preferred Control Center function out of those that are available, you can activate it by pressing and holding the Action button. This provides a convenient way to toggle features or access tools without navigating through menus or opening the Control Center.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro lineup Action button 230912
While some users may still find it challenging to incorporate the Action button into their daily usage, experimenting with different Control Center functions could help dial in just the right amount of muscle memory that reminds you it's there.

Related Roundups: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro
Tags: Control Center, Action Button
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 16 (Buy Now), iPhone 16 Pro (Buy Now)

Popular Stories

ipad mini 2021 youtube

New Report Reveals When to Expect the iPad Mini 7

Tuesday October 1, 2024 2:09 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a new iPad mini that will "potentially" be released "by the end of 2024," according to a report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Last month, Gurman reported that Apple had "new iPads in the works," including an upgraded version of the iPad mini. At the time, he said the device was "on deck for Apple's October event" alongside the first M4 Macs. The wording in his...
Read Full Article
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Expected Next Year: Here's What We Know

Tuesday October 1, 2024 5:47 am PDT by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
Read Full Article62 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022 feature purple

MacBook Pro, iMac, and Redesigned Mac Mini With M4 Chips on Track to Launch 'This Year'

Tuesday October 1, 2024 1:57 pm PDT by
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models with the M4 series of chips "this year," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman initially said these Macs would likely be announced during a virtual event this October, but he has been more vague about the timing lately, with wording such as "in the coming weeks" and now merely "this year." In any case, it is clear that...
Read Full Article66 comments
15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.1

Friday September 27, 2024 6:14 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 in October, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks a significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a couple of handy new...
Read Full Article63 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 2

Apple's Next New iPhone to Debut in the Spring: What to Expect

Tuesday October 1, 2024 3:14 am PDT by
Apple's budget-friendly iPhone SE is set for a major overhaul with a fourth generation model expected to launch in spring 2025. The upcoming model will mark a significant departure from its predecessors, adopting several features from higher-end iPhones while maintaining its position as the most affordable new model in Apple's lineup. According to recent reports, the iPhone SE 4 will sport a ...
Read Full Article209 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

iPhone SE With Apple Intelligence, New iPad Air, and More Reportedly Launching 'Early Next Year'

Tuesday October 1, 2024 12:38 pm PDT by
Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with Apple Intelligence support, new iPad Air models, and an updated Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air at some point "early next year," according to a report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The next iPhone SE will have a similar design as the iPhone 14, including an edge-to-edge screen with a notch, according to Gurman. This means the device will...
Read Full Article72 comments
m3 mbp space black

What to Expect From an Apple Event in October: iPad Mini 7, Redesigned Mac Mini, and More

Friday September 27, 2024 11:47 am PDT by
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we...
Read Full Article230 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.0.1 Coming Soon: What to Expect for Your iPhone

Wednesday October 2, 2024 5:50 am PDT by
Following the release of iOS 18 for the iPhone last month, Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.0.1 with bug fixes in the near future. We previously reported that Apple has been internally testing iOS 18.0.1, and today a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing iOS-related information said the update will have a build number of 22A3370. We expect iOS 18.0.1 to be a minor ...
Read Full Article96 comments