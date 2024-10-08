iFixit Releases New USB-Powered Tool to Remove iPhone 16's Battery

The batteries inside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus use an innovative type of adhesive that can be loosened with low-voltage electrical current. Apple's official repair guide recommends using a 9V battery with alligator clips for this process, but DIY repair website iFixit has released a new USB-powered tool as an alternative solution.



As reported by The Verge, iFixit is now selling a VoltClip tool that is essentially a pair of alligator clips with an integrated USB-C adapter. With a USB-C to USB-C cable, which is not provided, you can connect the tool to any USB-C charger or device that supports 9V or 12V output. iFixit has a step-by-step guide with complete instructions.

The adhesive debonding process takes roughly 60 to 90 seconds.

The tool is available for $10.95 on iFixit's online store in the U.S., with same-day shipping available on orders placed before 1 p.m. Pacific Time each day.

This electrical removal process does not extend to iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max batteries, which still have stretch-release adhesive pull tabs.