iPhone 16 to Launch in Indonesia on April 11 After Statewide Ban Lifted

by

Apple today announced the official release date of its iPhone 16 lineup in Indonesia, after the country lifted a ban on its sale following Apple's more than $300 million investment plan. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16e will launch in the Indonesian market on April 11.

Apple iPhone 16 family lineup
The announcement indicates that the iPhone 16 series has passed the Indonesian telecommunications equipment certification – the final hurdle in the approvals process. Previously, the iPhone 16 models also obtained the local component content (TKDN) certification issued by the Indonesian Ministry of Industry, with a standard rate of 40%, exceeding the current minimum requirement of 35%.

Indonesia blocked iPhone 16 sales in October after determining that Apple had not met the country's 40% domestic content requirement for smartphones.

Beyond the monetary investment, Apple has reportedly committed to training local talent in research and development, so that Indonesians can develop software and design their own products. The pledge addresses one of the government's key demands for Apple to establish R&D facilities in the country.

The agreement also includes plans for a manufacturing plant on Batam island that will produce AirTags, Apple's device tracking accessories. This facility will be operated by Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry, and is expected to eventually account for 20% of global AirTag production.

Another manufacturing facility is planned for Bandung, about three hours from Jakarta, which will produce other types of accessories. Part of the investment will also fund Apple academies to equip Indonesian students with tech skills like coding.

Despite the substantial concessions, recent reports indicate that Apple has no immediate plans to manufacture iPhones in Indonesia. That means Apple remains the only brand in the country allowed to sell imported smartphones without local manufacturing. In contrast, other manufacturers must comply with TKDN regulations by producing devices locally or contributing through software development.

