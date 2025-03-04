Apple Introduces New Springtime Colors for iPhone 16 Silicone Case and Apple Watch Bands

Apple today announced the newest additions to its tablet family, the 11th generation iPad and M3 iPad Air. Alongside these refreshes, the company has introduced a Springtime refresh of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, introducing bright new colorways for the new season.

iPhone 16 Silicone Cases

iphone 16 spring cases

The new colors of the iPhone 16 Silicone Case ($49.00) include Tangerine, Aquamarine, Peony, and Periwinkle. These are available in iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.

Solo Loop

spring colors solo loop watch

The new colors of the Solo Loop ($49.00) include Peony, Periwinkle, and Northern Lights. Solo Loop bands come in several sizes, so Apple recommends using its fit guide to find the precise size for your wrist.

Braided Solo Loop

braided solo loop spring colors

The new colors of the Braided Solo Loop ($99.00) include Tangerine, Aquamarine, and Peony. Braided Solo Loop bands come in several sizes, so Apple recommends using its fit guide to find the precise size for your wrist.

Sport Loop

spring sport loop apple watch

The new colors of the Sport Loop ($49.00) include Periwinkle and Sage. These are available for Apple Watch cases sized 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm.

Sport Band

sport band spring colors

The new colors for the Sport Band ($49.00) include Aquamarine, Tangerine, and Periwinkle. These come in both S/M and M/L sizes and are available for Apple Watch cases sized 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm.

Hermès Bands

hermes spring bands 1

There are a few new Hermès bands in this lineup, including the Bleu Hydra En Mer 49mm band for Apple Watch Ultra ($449.00) and Noir/Ecru Toile H Single Tour ($349.00).

Hermès also has a few new color options for the Twill Jump Attelage Single Tour, Kilim Single Tour, and Bridon Single/Double Tour bands.

For more information on today's launches, be sure to read our coverage on the new iPad and iPad Air.

Top Rated Comments

Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
1 hour ago at 08:01 am
Imagine paying $449 of for a 2 cent band from Hermes ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
47 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Silicone is a funny material, when you put an Apple logo on it it multiplies in cost by 10.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
49 minutes ago at 08:12 am

So the Lake Green band goes to Sage and all I can see different is the name? Looks exactly the same...
[TABLE]
[TR]
[TD]Lake Green---------------------------------------------[/TD]
[TD]Sage-------------------------------------------------------------[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD][/TD]
[TD][/TD]
[/TR]
[/TABLE]
If you think that looks exactly the same, I'll need to make a note to discount your comments relating to attention to detail or aesthetic elements ?

Granted, they are similar.

But look at the contrasting edges of the loop, and the shoot-green threads that make up part of the weave. Plus, the overall colour has a different saturation and tone. Plus the plastic connector is a deeper shade, which has an impact on overall impression.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Brooke795 Avatar
Brooke795
29 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Bought the Peony periwinkle and the tangerine! Arrives Friday. Finally some pretty colors for cases!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jblank Avatar
jblank
54 minutes ago at 08:06 am
The case colors and the Sage Sport Loop band look nice. At least they didn't booger that up today.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments