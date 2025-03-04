Apple Introduces New Springtime Colors for iPhone 16 Silicone Case and Apple Watch Bands

Apple today announced the newest additions to its tablet family, the 11th generation iPad and M3 iPad Air. Alongside these refreshes, the company has introduced a Springtime refresh of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, introducing bright new colorways for the new season.

iPhone 16 Silicone Cases

The new colors of the iPhone 16 Silicone Case ($49.00) include Tangerine, Aquamarine, Peony, and Periwinkle. These are available in iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.



Solo Loop

The new colors of the Solo Loop ($49.00) include Peony, Periwinkle, and Northern Lights. Solo Loop bands come in several sizes, so Apple recommends using its fit guide to find the precise size for your wrist.



Braided Solo Loop

The new colors of the Braided Solo Loop ($99.00) include Tangerine, Aquamarine, and Peony. Braided Solo Loop bands come in several sizes, so Apple recommends using its fit guide to find the precise size for your wrist.

Sport Loop

The new colors of the Sport Loop ($49.00) include Periwinkle and Sage. These are available for Apple Watch cases sized 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm.

Sport Band

The new colors for the Sport Band ($49.00) include Aquamarine, Tangerine, and Periwinkle. These come in both S/M and M/L sizes and are available for Apple Watch cases sized 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm.

Hermès Bands

There are a few new Hermès bands in this lineup, including the Bleu Hydra En Mer 49mm band for Apple Watch Ultra ($449.00) and Noir/Ecru Toile H Single Tour ($349.00).

Hermès also has a few new color options for the Twill Jump Attelage Single Tour, Kilim Single Tour, and Bridon Single/Double Tour bands.

