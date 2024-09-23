Despite New Ceramic Shield, iPhone 16 Models Still Vulnerable to Drops

Apple's latest iPhone 16 models feature a second-generation Ceramic Shield material, which Apple says is even tougher than the prior-generation Ceramic Shield. Device insurance provider Allstate Protection Plans today published the results of its annual device drop test, giving us insight into the durability of the new iPhones.

Allstate tested the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is Apple's largest iPhone to date at 6.9 inches. It continues to have a glass front and back, and though Apple has introduced better Ceramic Shield material that's infused with ceramic for durability, it's still no match for a concrete sidewalk.

Using a "DropBot" to simulate drops from a height of six feet, Allstate conducted several tests. In the front-down drop test, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max display shattered and there were visible scuffs along the titanium frame. This drop rendered the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max unusable, though haptic responses were still felt so it could be repaired.

In the back-down drop test, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max's rear glass shattered after one drop and suffered damage to the camera housing. It did remain functional, including the camera, but it was not safe to handle with bare hands due to the broken glass.

No smartphones that have glass have survived Allstate's DropBot, so it is not surprising to see the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max fail. Glass and hard surfaces do not mix, so it is a good idea to have a protection plan of some kind like AppleCare+ or a protective case. Drop tests of all kinds are hard to use to determine durability in a real world situation, as the angle of the drop, the height, and the surface that an ‌iPhone‌ is falling on are always going to vary.

Allstate has stopped doing dunk tests because ‌iPhone‌ models now have such solid water resistance, and the ‌iPhone 16‌ models continue to offer the same IP67 water resistance as prior models. Other YouTube videos have tested the ‌iPhone 16‌ models with drops, hammering, scratches, and other damage for those interested.

‌AppleCare‌+ for the ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16 Plus is $179 for two years or $8.99 per month, and for the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and Pro Max, it's $199 or $9.99. With ‌AppleCare‌+, an ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max display replacement costs $29, and without, it's $379. Cracked back glass replacement is $29 with ‌AppleCare‌+ and $199 without, and if both the front and back are cracked, it's $499 ($58 with ‌AppleCare‌+).