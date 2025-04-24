iPhone 16 Ad Highlights a Key Advantage Over Android Smartphones

Apple today shared a new ad that highlights a key advantage that iPhone 16 models have over Android smartphones: the Ceramic Shield.

Apple says the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max displays are all protected by the latest-generation Ceramic Shield material, which is advertised as being "2x tougher than glass on any other smartphone."

In the new "Trust Issues" ad, a father hands his iPhone to a stranger and asks them to take a photo of his family at a carnival. Unfortunately, the stranger drops the iPhone, leading to a moment of suspense given the device might have been damaged. However, the display glass remains intact due to the Ceramic Shield.

"Relax, it's iPhone 16," the video description concludes.

Of course, your mileage may vary.

Apple introduced the Ceramic Shield on all iPhone 12 models, and it has continued to improve the glass-ceramic material's formulation over the years.