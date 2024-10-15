Chinese Smartphone Brands Rush to Copy iPhone 16 With Camera Button, 'Origin Island,' Live Photos, and More

OPPO's upcoming Find X8 series will include a pressure-sensitive camera shutter button that resembles Apple's new Camera Control feature introduced with the iPhone 16.



The ‌iPhone 16‌'s Camera Control is a pressure-sensitive button allows users to interact with the camera in ways that were previously only possible with on-screen gestures and can perform functions such as launching the camera, taking pictures, switching between cameras, and zooming in. Chinese smartphone maker OPPO recently confirmed that its upcoming Find X8 series will feature a similar camera shutter button (via Android Authority).

OPPO's product manager, Zhou Yibao, revealed on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that the Find X8 series will include a pressure-sensitive button designed to streamline camera controls. According to Zhou, the button will allow users to quickly launch the camera app with a double-tap and swipe to zoom, with clear parallels to Apple's implementation. Zhou also pointed out that the camera button on OPPO's device has been specifically designed for underwater use.

Vivo's recently launched X200 series also exhibits similarities to the iPhone, boasting 4K video recording at 120 frames per second and cinematic slow-motion video capture—features that align closely with those recently introduced in Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models. The X200 also supports Live Photos that are compatible with the ‌iPhone‌.

Vivo's X200 series also introduces "Origin Island," a dynamic interface feature that bears a striking resemblance to Apple's "Dynamic Island" on the ‌iPhone‌. Much like Apple’s implementation, Origin Island provides real-time notifications, multitasking capabilities, and cross-app operations within a single interactive space.

