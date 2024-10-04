Apple's Latest Ad Highlights iPhone 16's New Camera Control Button

by

Apple today shared a video ad that highlights the new Camera Control on the latest iPhone 16 models, offering a quick look at the button in action.


While the ad is for the iPhone 16 Pro, the Camera Control is available on all four iPhone 16 models. The button provides quick access to the iPhone's camera, and you can press or swipe on it to adjust functions like zoom, depth of field, and more. In addition, an iOS 18 software update coming later this year will enable the Camera Control to automatically lock focus and exposure on a subject with a light press.

All four iPhone 16 models launched in the U.S. and many other countries on September 20.

Top Rated Comments

RacMumors- Avatar
RacMumors-
22 minutes ago at 09:23 am
Saw the picture for this article and thought Apple hadn't learnt from the last ad and made a horse crushing video this time ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
28 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Taking pictures of mountain climbers and wild horses on the plains looks so majestic...

..I'd just use mine to take pictures of stray cats and maybe the street tacos I had for lunch. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NJRonbo Avatar
NJRonbo
27 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Most unnecessary feature ever added to an iPhone

"Another year we have nothing new to add to our iPhone. I know, let's add another button"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMattPro Avatar
iMattPro
25 minutes ago at 09:21 am
I hate this button:
1. It is so difficult to use (the swiping, double light tapping, etc)
2. It makes taking a photo take way too long
3. The cut-outs in the cases trick me into always thinking thats the top left of the phone, rather than the bottom right
4. Out of the box, it's just yet another (5th) way to open the camera app.
5. Nobody asked for it. Nobody needs it. Nobody likes it.

I was a fan of the Macbook Touchbar, but now I understand the hate the touchbar got with the way this stupid button pisses me off.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
28 minutes ago at 09:17 am
apple says it makes things easier, are they having a laugh everything is harder and slower. If this is what apple think now I am worried for the future of apple.
everything is easier using the on screen display like before, and the button is to hard causes phone shake. Apple have lost the plot
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DBZmusicboy01 Avatar
DBZmusicboy01
27 minutes ago at 09:18 am
I would had bought the iPhone 16 Pro if it had 8K video recording.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments