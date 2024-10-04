Apple's Latest Ad Highlights iPhone 16's New Camera Control Button
Apple today shared a video ad that highlights the new Camera Control on the latest iPhone 16 models, offering a quick look at the button in action.
While the ad is for the iPhone 16 Pro, the Camera Control is available on all four iPhone 16 models. The button provides quick access to the iPhone's camera, and you can press or swipe on it to adjust functions like zoom, depth of field, and more. In addition, an iOS 18 software update coming later this year will enable the Camera Control to automatically lock focus and exposure on a subject with a light press.
All four iPhone 16 models launched in the U.S. and many other countries on September 20.
