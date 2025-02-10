Will Apple Release New iPhone 16 Colors This Year?

by

Apple typically releases new iPhone color options every year as a mid-product cycle refresh, so when can we expect a new finish in 2025?

iphone 16 lineup colors
Apple has added new ‌iPhone‌ colors on six occasions in the past, consistently in either the March or April following an ‌iPhone‌'s launch:

  • iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: (PRODUCT)RED (Tuesday, March 21, 2017)
  • iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: (PRODUCT)RED (Monday, April 9, 2018)
  • iPhone 12 and 12 mini: Purple (Tuesday, April 20, 2021)
  • iPhone 13 and 13 mini: Green (Tuesday, March 8, 2022)
  • iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max: Alpine Green (Tuesday, March 8, 2022)
  • iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Yellow (Tuesday, March 7, 2023)

There are currently no rumors about new color options for the iPhone 16, and it's possible Apple could skip this year like it did for the ‌iPhone‌ XR, ‌iPhone‌ 11, and iPhone 15 in 2019, 2020, and 2024. That being said, Apple has released new colors many more times than it has chosen not to do so since 2017, so a refresh is possible this year, but given Apple didn't do so last year, it's far from certain.

Apple has only ever added new "Pro" model color options once, in 2022, so while it's theoretically possible this year, it is perhaps more unlikely than likely.

The ‌iPhone 16‌ is available in Black, White, Teal, Pink, and Ultramarine. A new red, yellow, purple, or grey seem possible since these have all been offered on ‌iPhone‌ models in the past and are not too similar to any of the existing shades. There are usually rumors that point to which new color to expect, but it may still be a little too early for this based on previous years.

Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Top Rated Comments

Slix Avatar
Slix
41 minutes ago at 11:50 am
If they release an orange iPhone 16, that would probably be the only reason I'd get a 16 over the SE rumored to come very soon.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uller6 Avatar
uller6
44 minutes ago at 11:47 am
Brown. Give me a brown iPhone. Bring back the glory days of Zune!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
42 minutes ago at 11:49 am
Typically they do around this time of year, yep. BMW calls it the "life cycle impulse." Usually it's very minor tweaks in the middle of a model's run to drive up a few sales at the midpoint of the run as the product gets a bit stale, and sometimes tweak/optimize production.

Not like it'll get a new SoaC or become a different phone model, but sometimes it's like throwing in a like-for-like new battery vendor, or the display provider changes. End user won't see a difference except "hey look it comes in purple now!" Rarely, technicians occasionally will encounter a "rev.A" "rev.B" on certain internal subcomponents for "iPhones made after XYZ date." Convenient for recall cutoffs. In my days as a Mac Genius I would see tiny changes like a chip made by Texas Instruments becomes a Samsung one or two capacitors becomes one, etc.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
peneaux Avatar
peneaux
39 minutes ago at 11:52 am
I wouldn’t mind a yellow.

I’m getting old and it’s getting harder and harder to find my items.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments