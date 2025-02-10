Will Apple Release New iPhone 16 Colors This Year?
Apple typically releases new iPhone color options every year as a mid-product cycle refresh, so when can we expect a new finish in 2025?
Apple has added new iPhone colors on six occasions in the past, consistently in either the March or April following an iPhone's launch:
- iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: (PRODUCT)RED (Tuesday, March 21, 2017)
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: (PRODUCT)RED (Monday, April 9, 2018)
- iPhone 12 and 12 mini: Purple (Tuesday, April 20, 2021)
- iPhone 13 and 13 mini: Green (Tuesday, March 8, 2022)
- iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max: Alpine Green (Tuesday, March 8, 2022)
- iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Yellow (Tuesday, March 7, 2023)
There are currently no rumors about new color options for the iPhone 16, and it's possible Apple could skip this year like it did for the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 15 in 2019, 2020, and 2024. That being said, Apple has released new colors many more times than it has chosen not to do so since 2017, so a refresh is possible this year, but given Apple didn't do so last year, it's far from certain.
Apple has only ever added new "Pro" model color options once, in 2022, so while it's theoretically possible this year, it is perhaps more unlikely than likely.
The iPhone 16 is available in Black, White, Teal, Pink, and Ultramarine. A new red, yellow, purple, or grey seem possible since these have all been offered on iPhone models in the past and are not too similar to any of the existing shades. There are usually rumors that point to which new color to expect, but it may still be a little too early for this based on previous years.
Popular Stories
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost.
iCloud+ is the official name for Apple's paid iCloud storage plans, which range from 50GB for $0.99 per month to 12TB for $59.99 per month in the United States. iCloud+ plans already come with multiple perks for free, such as Hide My Email and HomeKit Secure Video, and now there is another one...
The end of an 18-year era is on the horizon for the iPhone.
Apple reportedly plans to announce a new iPhone SE as soon as next week, and the device is expected to feature a full-screen design with Face ID, instead of a Touch ID home button. That means Apple will no longer sell any new iPhone models with a home button, for the first time since the original iPhone launched.
The home button...
iOS 18.3 was released last month, so the first iOS 18.4 beta should be coming soon. iOS 18.4 is expected to be a more substantial update for the iPhone, with several new features and changes related to Apple Intelligence and beyond.
Apple's website suggests that iOS 18.4 will be released in April, following beta testing. Below, we outline what to expect from the update so far.
Apple...
Apple's next-generation iPhone SE could debut as soon as next week with a launch to follow later in February, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple isn't expected to hold an event for the iPhone SE 4, and will instead unveil the device through a press release.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have an iPhone 14-style design, with Apple eliminating the thick bezels and Touch ID Home button of...
The British government has secretly demanded that Apple give it blanket access to all encrypted user content uploaded to the cloud, reports The Washington Post.
The undisclosed order is said to have been issued last month, and requires that Apple creates a back door that allows UK security officials unencumbered access to encrypted user data worldwide – an unprecedented demand not before...
Apple is internally testing iOS 18.3.1 for iPhones, according to our website's analytics logs, which have been a consistently reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The software update should be released within the next few weeks.
iOS 18.3.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. Apple Intelligence notification summaries for news and...
Last year, we reported that Apple sued its former software engineer Andrew Aude for providing journalists with confidential information about the company's future plans, including details about the Journal app, Vision Pro headset, and more.
As reported by 9to5Mac, the Superior Court of Santa Clara County on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit after Apple and Aude reached an agreement to resolve...
Apple has yet to release any new devices in 2025, but at least two new products are expected to be announced next week, according to rumors.
Below, we outline the new Apple products that are likely to be unveiled next week.
iPhone SE 4
Apple plans to announce the long-rumored iPhone SE 4 as soon as next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The new iPhone SE is rumored to...