New iPhone 16 Colors Looking Increasingly Unlikely

In recent years, Apple has often released new iPhone color options as a mid-product cycle refresh, but the chances of a similar announcement in 2025 are looking increasingly unlikely.



Apple has added new ‌iPhone‌ colors on six occasions in the past, consistently in either the March or April following an ‌iPhone‌'s launch:



iPhone 7 and 7 Plus : (PRODUCT)RED (Tuesday, March 21, 2017)

: (PRODUCT)RED (Tuesday, March 21, 2017) iPhone 8 and 8 Plus : (PRODUCT)RED (Monday, April 9, 2018)

: (PRODUCT)RED (Monday, April 9, 2018) iPhone 12 and 12 mini : Purple (Tuesday, April 20, 2021)

: Purple (Tuesday, April 20, 2021) iPhone 13 and 13 mini : Green (Tuesday, March 8, 2022)

: Green (Tuesday, March 8, 2022) iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max : Alpine Green (Tuesday, March 8, 2022)

: Alpine Green (Tuesday, March 8, 2022) iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Yellow (Tuesday, March 7, 2023)

The last two times Apple released new ‌iPhone‌ color options midway through the year, it did so on the second Tuesday in March—which falls today in 2025.

There are currently no rumors about new color options for the iPhone 16, and it's possible Apple could skip this year like it did for the ‌iPhone‌ XR, ‌iPhone‌ 11, and iPhone 15 in 2019, 2020, and 2024. That being said, Apple has released new colors many more times than it has chosen not to do so since 2017.

The ‌iPhone 16‌ is available in Black, White, Teal, Pink, and Ultramarine. A new red, yellow, purple, or grey seem possible since these have all been offered on ‌iPhone‌ models in the past and are not too similar to any of the existing shades.

Following the launch of the iPhone 16e, as well as a range of new iPads and Macs, we're swiftly approaching the latest likely period for Apple to announce a new color option. There are usually rumors that point to which new color to expect, but with no sign of this, it looks like Apple will probably skip this year's new color option just like it did for the ‌iPhone 15‌.