iOS 18.1 Fixes Bug Causing iPhone 16 to Randomly Restart

Along with new Apple Intelligence features, iOS 18.1 includes several bug fixes, and it addresses a frustrating bug that was causing some new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models to randomly restart.



As we reported last week, there have been reports about unexpected restarts since the new ‌iPhone 16‌ models launched. Affected users see the iPhone's display either stop responding or slow down with touch input, and then the ‌iPhone‌ will restart.

The issue seems to pop up randomly, and it could also impact devices used in StandBy mode. Some users have seen 10 to 20 crashes per day, while other users have seen fewer restarts.

Apple has confirmed that the iOS 18.1 update will fix the restart issue, and it is mentioned in the iOS 18.1 release notes included with the release candidate that came out today.

iOS 18.1 also fixes several other bugs, including a Podcasts issue that could cause unplayed episodes to be marked as played, a problem with stuttering or overheating when scrubbing through 4K 60 fps videos in the Photos app, and a bug that could cause digital car keys not to unlock or start a vehicle with passive entry after restoring from a backup or transferring from another ‌iPhone‌.