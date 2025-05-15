iPhone 16 Lineup Sees $350 Price Drop in China as Sales Decline

by

The iPhone 16 lineup is now being sold at discounts of over $350 on major Chinese e-commerce platforms, as the company and its retail partners move to stimulate demand in the face of declining sales and intensifying competition in the world's biggest smartphone market (via Reuters).

iphone 16 lineup
JD.com and Alibaba's Tmall marketplace have introduced significant markdowns on Apple's new devices ahead of China's annual mid-year "618" shopping festival, which runs from June 1 to June 18. JD.com is currently offering the iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB of storage for 5,469 yuan, down from the official Apple China price of 7,999 yuan — a 2,530 yuan reduction equivalent to approximately $351. Tmall is offering the same model at 5,499 yuan, representing a 2,500 yuan discount when applying platform-specific coupons, some of which include Chinese government subsidies.

While Apple has not openly confirmed its role in the price reductions, the company has employed similar tactics in previous years, particularly around major shopping festivals. In January, Apple issued limited-time discounts of up to 500 yuan on its official website in China.

Smartphones priced below 6,000 yuan qualify for government subsidies of up to 500 yuan, depending on the city or province. These subsidies are part of a national consumption initiative aimed at boosting sales of electronics and other goods amid slowing economic growth. Historically, Apple devices were priced above the subsidy threshold, but the recent discounting has brought certain ‌iPhone 16‌ models under the limit, making them eligible for the incentives.

Apple's iPhone shipments in China reportedly declined 9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025. A separate report placed the year-over-year decline at 49.6%, falling from 3.75 million units in the first quarter of 2024 to 1.89 million in the first quarter of 2025. During the same period, Chinese competitors experienced significant growth, with Xiaomi seeing a 40% increase in shipments and Huawei seeing a 10% increase.

Apple continues to list devices at full price on its own platforms. The tactic of reducing prices with third-party retailers allows the company to offer region-specific price adjustments without undermining its premium positioning globally.

Top Rated Comments

repoman016 Avatar
repoman016
46 minutes ago at 06:44 am
This is what happens when you speak with your wallet! Take notes everyone!
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Living the Dream Avatar
Living the Dream
39 minutes ago at 06:52 am
The iPhone is beyond stale at this point. I look forward to the cliche “good morning here’s our latest iPhone built from the ground up with an upgraded 48 MP camera. “

Apple, do more, do better.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
35 minutes ago at 06:55 am
Western brands have relied on the Chinese market as cash cows for a while now (high end electronics, cars, fashion), seeming to rely on the cachet of being seen as more technologically advanced, luxurious or a status symbol to justify the increased prices over the domestic brands. Unfortunately for a lot of companies, the Chinese have developed their own advanced and high end brands that can undercut the Western brands on price are starting to eat into marketshare. See the smartphone market and car/EV market for good examples of this. It seems like a lot of Western brands and their investors are in a bit of denial about the issue.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
34 minutes ago at 06:56 am

Wow, Apple never discounts, do they? All they do is offer gift cards. Yay!
Sure they do. They offer discounts through their 3rd party sellers (Amazon, Target, Walmart, eBay, etc.), and pretend that they had nothing to do with it, because "sales are beneath them".
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
32 minutes ago at 06:58 am
That’s what they get for having a phone with the least amount of meaningful upgrades year-over-year since a long time. 15 Pro is just too good.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
31 minutes ago at 06:59 am

The iPhone is beyond stale at this point. I look forward to the cliche “good morning here’s our latest iPhone built from the ground up with an upgraded 48 MP camera. “

Apple, do more, do better.
Apple have relied on the coolness/status of owning an iPhone in China. Featurewise, a lot of Chinese brands have caught up and surpassed Apple at a lower price (and inducing a sense of national pride). The quality of all the components may not be as high or cutting edge, but on things like AI, SiC batteries, charging speeds and foldables they are way ahead.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments