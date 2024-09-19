iPhone 16 Battery Capacities Revealed

Apple was able to introduce significant gains in battery life across the entire iPhone 16 lineup, and new regulatory information from Brazilian agency Anatel (via Blog do iPhone) reveals just how much battery capacity has increased compared to the iPhone 15 lineup.

‌iPhone 16‌ - 3,561 mAh, up 6.3 percent

‌iPhone 16‌ Plus - 4,674 mAh, up 6.6 percent

iPhone 16 Pro - 3,582 mAh, up 9.4 percent

‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max - 4,685 mAh, up 6 percent

Battery capacity increased the most in the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ at nine percent, with a ~six percent increase for other models.

The new A18 and A18 Pro chips and thermal improvements have also helped to boost battery life, with the biggest improvements seen in the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and Pro Max.

iPhone 16 - 22 hours video playback, 18 hours streaming video, 80 hours audio.

- 22 hours video playback, 18 hours streaming video, 80 hours audio. iPhone 16 Plus - 27 hours video playback, 24 hours streaming video, 100 hours audio.

- 27 hours video playback, 24 hours streaming video, 100 hours audio. iPhone 16 Pro - 27 hours video playback, 22 hours streaming video, 85 hours audio.

- 27 hours video playback, 22 hours streaming video, 85 hours audio. iPhone 16 Pro Max - 33 hours video playback, 29 hours streaming video, 105 hours audio.

- 33 hours video playback, 29 hours streaming video, 105 hours audio. iPhone 15 - 20 hours video playback, 16 hours streaming video, 80 hours audio.

- 20 hours video playback, 16 hours streaming video, 80 hours audio. iPhone 15 Plus - 26 hours video playback, 20 hours streaming video, 100 hours audio.

- 26 hours video playback, 20 hours streaming video, 100 hours audio. iPhone 15 Pro - 23 hours video playback, 20 hours streaming video, 75 hours audio.

- 23 hours video playback, 20 hours streaming video, 75 hours audio. iPhone 15 Pro Max - 29 hours video playback, 25 hours streaming video, 95 hours audio.

All of the ‌iPhone 16‌ models support faster 25W MagSafe charging, but you do need one of Apple’s new ‌MagSafe‌ chargers to get it, and you’ll need a 30W power adapter to see the fastest wireless charging speeds. Apple also says that the new devices can charge at up to 45W over USB-C.

The ‌iPhone 16‌ models are available for pre-order and are set to launch tomorrow.