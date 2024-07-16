2024 Apple Watch Lineup: Key Changes We're Expecting

Apple is seemingly planning a rework of the Apple Watch lineup for 2024, according to a range of reports from over the past year. Here's everything we know so far.



Apple is expected to continue to offer three different Apple Watch models in five casing sizes, but the various display sizes will allegedly grow by up to 12% and the casings will get taller. Based on all of the latest rumors, this is what we are expecting to change:

Apple Watch Lineup 2023–2024 Apple Watch Lineup 2024–2025 Price Apple Watch SE (second generation)

40mm casing

1.57-inch display Apple Watch SE (third generation)

41mm casing

1.69-inch display (+7.64%) Starts at $249 Apple Watch SE (second generation)

44mm casing

1.78-inch display Apple Watch SE (third generation)

45mm casing

1.89-inch display (+6.18%) Starts at $279 Apple Watch Series 9

41mm casing

1.69-inch display Apple Watch Series 10

45mm casing

1.89-inch display (+11.83%) Starts at $399 Apple Watch Series 9

45mm casing

1.89-inch display Apple Watch Series 10

49mm casing

2.04-inch display (+7.94%) Starts at $449 Apple Watch Ultra 2

49mm casing

1.99-inch display Apple Watch Ultra 3

~52mm casing?

2.13-inch display (+7.04%) Starts at $799

The first- and second-generation Apple Watch SE models use the design of the Apple Watch Series 4, which was introduced in 2018. With the third generation, Apple is expected to update the SE to the design introduced with the Apple Watch Series 7 in 2021 for a more modern appearance with a larger screen and slimmer bezels.

For Apple's main "Series" line of Apple Watches, the smallest casing size is expected to be discontinued. The original Apple Watch and Series 1, 2, and 3 were available in a 38mm casing, and this grew to 40mm with the Series 4. With the Series 7, it grew further still to 41mm.

This year, the larger of the two standard Apple Watch casing sizes, the 45mm model, is expected to become the smallest option. An all-new 49mm casing size, matching the current Apple Watch Ultra, is expected to be introduced as the new larger option. The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with bands designed for the 45mm Apple Watch Series models, so it is possible that Apple Watch bands could be compatible across both Series 10 models and the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time.

The design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be largely the same as that of the Series 9 and its other predecessors, according to leaked CAD renders, meaning that the all-new 49mm model will be the most striking addition.

DSCC's Ross Young, Haitong International Securities's Jeff Pu, and Omdia's David Hsieh have claimed that the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra will feature a larger 2.13-inch display, but it is worth noting that many of these reports related to the now-canceled introduction of a microLED display. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that no design changes are expected for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, so the larger display size is far from certain and it could in reality have the same casing and display size as the current model.

If the rumors pan out, all of the 2024 Apple Watch models will be larger than the models they replace in the lineup. New features for the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 include the S10 chip with AI enhancements, hypertension detection, and sleep apnea detection. The entire new Apple Watch lineup is expected to be announced in the fall as usual alongside the iPhone 16 models.