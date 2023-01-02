Apple Watch With Micro-LED Display and Lower-Priced AirPods Rumored for 2024

by

In addition to outlining his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup today, tech analyst Jeff Pu said Apple will likely release two notable products in 2024, including the first Apple Watch with a micro-LED display and lower-priced AirPods.

apple watch ultra 1 1
In a research note for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu said a new high-end Apple Watch will likely adopt a larger 2.1-inch micro-LED display measured diagonally, which would allow for increased brightness compared to current Apple Watch models with OLED displays. This model would presumably be a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, which launched last September and has a 1.92-inch display.

Pu referred to the lower-priced AirPods as "AirPods Lite," but it's unlikely that Apple would actually use this branding. He said these AirPods would be priced lower to compete with wireless headphones from other companies, but he did not share any further details. Currently, the $129 second-generation AirPods are the cheapest option from Apple.

Pu has a mixed track record in regards to predicting Apple's future plans, and these AirPods and Apple Watch details have not been previously rumored, so this information is far from certain yet. Apple's plans for its 2024 products could also change over time.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods 3
Tag: Jeff Pu
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now), AirPods (Neutral)
Related Forums: Apple Watch, AirPods

Top Rated Comments

Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
37 minutes ago at 07:39 pm
How about naming the entry level AirPods ‘AirPods SE’ to go along with the iPhone and Apple Watch SE
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
35 minutes ago at 07:41 pm
In 2023, I just hope Apple offers Apple Watch Ultra in more color options.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anthogag Avatar
anthogag
22 minutes ago at 07:54 pm
If the next Ultra goes from 1.92" to 2.1" it should be thinner.

2.1 - 1.92 = 0.18" thinner ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mozumder Avatar
mozumder
16 minutes ago at 08:00 pm

Micro-LED is suppose to be better than OLED?
It’s supposed to. It’s the ideal display, with the brightnes and lifespan of backlit LED and the contrast of OLED, but there are manufacturing production problems right now affecting yield. Hence, likely why Apple is starting with tiny watch displays.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
4 minutes ago at 08:11 pm
I would love the new Ultra to come with a micro led display!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MICHAELSD Avatar
MICHAELSD
41 minutes ago at 07:35 pm
No PWM on Micro-LED please.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

Seven iOS Features Launching or Expanding in 2023

Sunday January 1, 2023 5:18 pm PST by
2023 is upon us and it will be another busy year for iPhone software. While details about iOS 17 remain slim, Apple has previously announced several features that will be available this year as part of upcoming updates like iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4. Below, we have recapped seven iOS features that are expected to launch or expand to additional countries in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later...
Read Full Article43 comments
Apple Chinese New Year 2023

Apple Releases Limited-Edition AirPods Pro in Celebration of Chinese New Year

Thursday December 29, 2022 6:57 pm PST by
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Rabbit engraving through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. The limited-edition AirPods Pro have a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the...
Read Full Article49 comments
ios 16 font change 2

iOS 16 Exploit Lets You Change Your iPhone's Font System-Wide

Friday December 30, 2022 2:58 am PST by
While Apple has increased the level of customization iPhone users have access to over the years, the iPhone's system-wide font has been one thing users have not been able to change. Thanks to a new tool created by a developer, however, users will now be able to change their iPhone's font if they're running an older version of iOS 16. The developer, Zhuowei Zhang, made a tool that changes an...
Read Full Article106 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience in 2023 With These 5 Key Features

Wednesday December 28, 2022 9:58 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura,...
Read Full Article311 comments
dark sky hand

Apple Shuts Down Popular Weather App 'Dark Sky'

Sunday January 1, 2023 2:00 am PST by
The calendar has turned to January 1 and Apple has shut down popular weather app Dark Sky. The app had already been removed from the App Store in September and it stopped functioning for existing users starting today. Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020 and it has since incorporated many of the app's features into the preinstalled Weather app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Earlier this...
Read Full Article185 comments
homekit showdown 2 thumb

Apple Adds iOS 16.2's Home App Upgrade to Internal List of Major Issues

Friday December 30, 2022 7:16 am PST by
Apple has marked iOS 16.2's Home architecture update as a major issue by adding it to an internal list of issues typically only reserved for widespread and noteworthy problems, indicating the update caused widespread and systemic issues to users' HomeKit devices and setup. Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 16.2, which included an option for users to update their Home app to a new, more...
Read Full Article149 comments
iphone 14 lineup

Apple Reportedly 'Seriously' Concerned About iPhone 14 Plus Sales, Looking to Reevaluate iPhone 15 Lineup

Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:36 am PST by
Apple is reportedly "seriously" concerned over the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to restrategize its iPhone lineup for next year. The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest addition to the iPhone lineup and replaces the 5.4-inch mini iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same design, cameras, and...
Read Full Article383 comments