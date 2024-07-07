New Siri Experience With Apple Intelligence Likely to Debut in Spring 2025

Apple's revamped version of Siri is unlikely to be available with the initial rollout of Apple Intelligence later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman wrote that the full new version of ‌Siri‌ should arrive with iOS 18.4 in the spring of 2025, preceded by a beta testing period that is due to start in January. The more capable version of ‌Siri‌ allows the voice assistant to control actions within Apps, allowing it to understand what is currently on-screen and determine what to do based on context.

Apple Intelligence launches in the fall. While the entire new version of ‌Siri‌ will not be available at this time, other ‌Siri‌ features, such as a new design and ChatGPT integration, should be present upon the debut of Apple Intelligence this year.

Earlier today, Gurman explained that both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature a new processor that succeeds last year's S9 chip. While this could "lay the groundwork for some AI enhancements down the road," it will not run Apple Intelligence and there are currently said to be no plans to bring "the full initiative" to the Apple Watch.

Gurman has previously reported that Apple Intelligence will come to the Vision Pro headset next year. The HomePod, on the other hand, is not slated to get the new suite of features, with the company holding off for a new "AI-powered table-top robot."