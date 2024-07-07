New Siri Experience With Apple Intelligence Likely to Debut in Spring 2025

by

Apple's revamped version of Siri is unlikely to be available with the initial rollout of Apple Intelligence later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple Intelligence General Feature
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman wrote that the full new version of ‌Siri‌ should arrive with iOS 18.4 in the spring of 2025, preceded by a beta testing period that is due to start in January. The more capable version of ‌Siri‌ allows the voice assistant to control actions within Apps, allowing it to understand what is currently on-screen and determine what to do based on context.

Apple Intelligence launches in the fall. While the entire new version of ‌Siri‌ will not be available at this time, other ‌Siri‌ features, such as a new design and ChatGPT integration, should be present upon the debut of Apple Intelligence this year.

Earlier today, Gurman explained that both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature a new processor that succeeds last year's S9 chip. While this could "lay the groundwork for some AI enhancements down the road," it will not run Apple Intelligence and there are currently said to be no plans to bring "the full initiative" to the Apple Watch.

Gurman has previously reported that Apple Intelligence will come to the Vision Pro headset next year. The HomePod, on the other hand, is not slated to get the new suite of features, with the company holding off for a new "AI-powered table-top robot."

coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
1 day ago at 08:57 am
Well, I'm glad all the cool Siri features announced at WWDC 2024 will finally be implemented before WWDC 2025.

Like... maybe a month or two before WWDC 2025. ?
Score: 39 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WhackyNinja Avatar
WhackyNinja
1 day ago at 09:05 am
iOS development back in the day:

“Yeah? These cool features. Available day one, maybe it’ll come in the .1 update but shouldn’t be long”


iOS development now:

“Yeah look at all these cool things. It’ll be ready by next year….maybe. Maybe we’ll push it to the next major update who knows!”
Score: 29 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
1 day ago at 09:14 am
14 years later and still no immediate progress?
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
clcnyc Avatar
clcnyc
1 day ago at 09:14 am
FFS I’ll be dead before this all rolls out.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HJM.NL Avatar
HJM.NL
23 hours ago at 09:24 am
I wonder what the competition is able to do once Apple comes out with their first beta software.

It’s time to fire Timmy and have a real tech innovator at the top. Someone who’s passionate for Apple, has a vision and is willing to sacrifice some of those exorbitant large profits into R&D instead of investors.

Let Apple deserve the name premium again by offering real premium products! With enough RAM, battery life and state of the art tech inside. No more “Pro” in the name… let the products speak for themselves so I doesn’t have to defend me to friends why I’m using Apple.

I was once a proud Apple owner. Those days are from the past. Thanks Timmy ?
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
1 day ago at 09:10 am
And as usual it'll be filled with bugs & glitches that won't ever be fixed thanks to Craig....
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
